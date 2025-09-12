Reds inch closer to wild-card berth as Mets suffer sixth straight loss

The Reds have not been this close to the Mets since Aug. 21 when they faced a half-game deficit. The Reds then lost seven of their next eight games.

The Mets had a six-game lead over the Reds after a 5-4 victory at Great American Ball Park in the opener of a three-game series on Sept. 5. The Reds won the final two games of that series and then took two of three games on the road against the San Diego Padres.

Meanwhile, the Philadelphia Phillies completed a four-game sweep of the Mets on Thursday.

According to FanGraphs.com, the Reds have a 13% chance of winning a wild card. The Mets have a 77.8% chance. The Giants have an 8% chance.

If the Reds tie the Mets for the third and final wild card, the Reds would make the playoffs because they own the head-to-head tiebreaker against the Mets. The Reds won the season series 4-2.

The Giants and Reds split six games in the regular season. The next tiebreaker is interdivision record, where the Giants (12-14 in the West Division) have a slight edge over the Reds (11-15 in the Central).

Here’s a glance at each team’s remaining schedule

• Reds: In their last 16 games, the Reds play nine games on the road, where they are 34-38, and seven at home. They play two teams that currently have winning records.

Sept. 12-14: Three games at Athletics (67-80).

Sept. 15-17: Three at St. Louis Cardinals (73-75).

Sept. 18-21: Four vs. Chicago Cubs (83-63).

Sept. 23-25: Three vs. Pittsburgh Pirates (64-83).

Sept. 26-28: Three at Milwaukee Brewers (89-58).

• Mets: In their last 15 games, the Mets play nine games at home, where they are 45-27, and six on the road. They play three teams with winning records.

Sept. 12-14: Three vs. Texas Rangers (77-70).

Sept. 16-18: Three vs. San Diego Padres (80-67).

Sept. 19-21: Three vs. Washington Nationals (60-86).

Sept. 23-25: Three at Chicago Cubs (83-63).

Sept. 26-28: Three at Miami Marlins (68-79).

• Giants: In their last 16 games, the Giants play nine games at home, where they are 28-26, and six on the road. They play three teams that currently have winning records.

Sept. 12-14: Three vs. Los Angeles Dodgers (82-64).

Sept. 15-17: Three vs. Arizona Diamondbacks (73-74).

Sept. 18-21: Four at Los Angeles Dodgers (82-64).

Sept. 22-24: Three vs. Cardinals (73-75)

Sept. 26-28: Three vs. Colorado Rockies (40-107).