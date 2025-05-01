Reds: Jeimer Candelario gets benched, then lands on the injured list

“I think we just want to calm it down first and let the timetable be how he feels and not us putting something on it,” Francona said.

Candelario, the Reds’ highest-paid position player, was hitting .113 with a .410 OPS. The 31-year-old has been known for his ability to work quality, polished at-bats during his career. But that hasn’t been the case in 2025.

This year, he ranked near the bottom of MLB in strikeout rate and was consistently late against fastballs. More advanced metrics showed that Candelario was making extremely poor quality contact.

Candelario had a similarly poor start to the 2024 season. But last year, the Reds stuck with him through his struggles. That patience ended up paying off in June as Candelario carried the lineup for a bit.

But with Noelvi Marte’s resurgence and Spencer Steer’s improved health, there wasn’t a spot for Candelario in the lineup as of Monday. Candelario met with Francona at the start of the week and was informed of his role going forward.

“I wanted him to understand,” Francona said. “He’s a veteran player that’s had some really good years. And right now, it’s hard because there’s guys ahead of him. I wanted to kind of see how he was doing, and talk to him and let him know I certainly understand and care but that I don’t always have the answer you’re looking for. He was good.”

Francona told Candelario that what would be important for him at the plate going forward wasn’t exclusively the results, but also the quality of at-bats that he worked.

Last week in Miami, Candelario didn’t have a hit in one of the games, but Francona recognized that Candelario was seeing pitches well. Francona rewarded Candelario’s approach by putting him back in the lineup the next day.

But games like that have been few and far between this year for Candelario.

“We tried to explain to him, too, that you can’t chase hits,” Francona said. “That’s a hard way to play… It’s not just about getting hits. We want to kind of reassure him that it’s more approach, like the quality of your at-bats.”

Francona was honest and up front about his plans for Candelario. He didn’t beat around the bush.

“That’s the best way I know how to do it,” Francona said. “If it doesn’t (sit well with the player), you’ve still got to try. That’s a part of my job.”

Then on Tuesday, Francona said that Candelario “fessed up” about the back injury that he was dealing with.

With Candelario now out of the mix, Marte steps into an every day role for the first time this season. Marte started the season in Triple-A, but the 23-year-old with abundant tools has impressed the team with his work ethic.

“You can see the difference in the way (Marte) takes care of his business in practice and the games (compared to Marte’s approach last season),” Reds infielder Santiago Espinal said. “He’s confident. That’s the most important thing. The mental side of it. He’s at peace with himself mentally. I’m more proud of him than anything else.”

