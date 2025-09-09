Reds: Nick Martinez becomes key piece of the bullpen puzzle

Martinez landed back in the bullpen last week as starter Nick Lodolo returned from the injured list. As reliever Graham Ashcraft is on the injured list, Martinez has given the Reds’ a strong option in the late innings of close games. In Sunday’s win over the New York Mets, Martinez gave the Reds a scoreless eighth inning and picked up a hold. He only needed seven pitches to complete the inning.

“He competes like crazy,” Reds manager Terry Francona said. “It’s very contagious. If it gets to me, I’m sure it’s getting to his teammates. He’s just what you’re looking for. He’s not going to back down. He’s going to give you everything he has. And he’s going to enjoy doing it.”

Martinez is the most versatile pitcher in baseball, and that skill has made a big impact for the Reds this season.

At the trade deadline, when asking prices for top relievers were sky high, the Reds got a starter in Zack Littell at a much cheaper price and then gained the flexibility to move Martinez to the bullpen.

Martinez’s first stint in the bullpen didn’t last very long because Lodolo got hurt. Martinez slid back into the rotation and consistently pitched deep into games while giving the Reds the chance to win. Then when Lodolo returned, Martinez was back in the bullpen.

“It’s what I do,” Martinez said. “My priority is just winning ball games. If you’re playing poker, every team is trying to put out the best hand. I’m like the wild card. Use it however you want. Four of a kind. Full house.”

Some recent roster moves have made Martinez even more important to the bullpen. The Reds optioned Sam Moll to Triple-A, and he had been their left-handed specialist. Now, long reliever Brent Suter is the only left-hander in the Reds’ bullpen. Martinez now likely slots in as the Reds’ best option against left-handed hitters.

His changeup gives him the ability to be successful in that role. Left-handed hitters have struggled more against the right-handed Martinez than right-handed hitters have against him in 2025.

“I’ve said it a million times how much fun it is to catch him,” Tyler Stephenson said. “I’ve grown and learned from him over the last year or two. He has so many weapons that he can do anything. The ability to use seven pitches at any given time, it makes our job a lot easier. The constant communication, it’s fun.”

The Reds’ bullpen has a lot of moving pieces. Emilio Pagán and Tony Santillan have been the team’s top two relievers all season. But behind them, roles have been in flux. Martinez is a new addition to the bullpen. Ashcraft is working his way back from injury. Scott Barlow has had a nice year but has struggled some with command recently. Chase Burns was supposed to join the bullpen before he suffered an arm injury. Rookies Zach Maxwell and Connor Phillips are earning trust.

Martinez is a critical piece of the puzzle in the final month of the season.

“As we get closer to the playoffs, those games start to mean a lot,” Martinez said. “Obviously, we want to finish strong. I really want these guys to feel that feeling. That feeling of playing really meaningful games. The kind of fire that brings to the clubhouse and to yourselves. It’s really fun baseball.”