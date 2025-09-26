Reds: Noelvi Marte’s home run robbery was an organizational victory

It started with the way that Marte responded from a disappointing 2024 season, which including an 80-game suspension and a terrible slump at the plate.

“(Marte) is taking a step forward in his career,” catcher Jose Trevino said. “It’s not only this year, but for the future too. He’s doing a really good job.”

In July, manager Terry Francona decided through conversations with the Reds’ front office and coaching staff that the team would move Marte from third base to right field. Marte wasn’t able to consistently make throws from third base to first base, which sparked conversations about different bold choices the Reds could make to improve their defense.

“It was a bit of a necessity,” outfield coach Collin Cowgill said. “We knew we needed to get better defensively on the infield and had an opportunity to get a better defender knowing that maybe it’ll free Marte up at the dish. And the quality of the athlete that we knew he was. We thought it would be a good fit for him all encompassing — mental and physical.”

Cowgill has worked in the outfield with Marte for dozens and dozens of hours over the last three months.

“After Marte, the guy I’m probably the happiest for is Collin Cowgill,” Francona said. “He has worked so diligently with him over the last three months. That’s pretty cool.”

Francona’s willingness to stick with Marte through some mistakes on the field also contributed to Marte’s success this season. The manager helped create an environment where Marte could gain some more confidence.

The front office also played a role here. Moving Marte to right field was a part of the Reds’ plan leading up to the trade deadline, and they went on to trade for Ke’Bryan Hayes to be their long-term third baseman at the end of July. Hayes has been an important contributor down the stretch.

Cowgill also made a point to praise TJ Friedl for all of the on-field leadership that has helped Marte have success in the outfield.

Moves from the infield to the outfield during the season for teams that are contending for a playoff spot aren’t very common. Marte had never played the outfield before July, and the Reds threw him into the fire.

“It’s a lot harder than people realize,” Spencer Steer said. “To play just an average outfield at the Major League level is tough. Doing it as a guy who has never done it before is even tougher. Hats off to him for doing it and having the attitude he has had about it.”

Marte has missed some plays in right field, but his athleticism has also given him some important upside in right field. His robbed homer was the best example of the tools that Marte brings to the table.

“That’s just natural ability,” Trevino said. “I don’t know how many times you can practice that. What an incredible job he has been doing out there. To have the courage to be able to take on that task of being like, you know what, I’m going to try this. I’m going to do it. I don’t care what people say. I don’t care if there are bad things that come from it. I don’t care what happens. There’s a courage to be out there and a willingness to have the guts to try that. It’s incredible.”