Reds: Outfield development pays off in big league call-up for Tyler Callihan

If you would have told Callihan last fall that when he made his big league debut as a left fielder, he said that he would have been surprised.

But there Callihan was on Wednesday patrolling left field in his big league debut.

“He has been doing really well in Triple-A,” Reds manager Terry Francona said. “We can move him around the field, which also helps. He’s another great kid. I’m kind of excited to see if he can help us win a few games.”

The Reds had a few different options for players to call up when Jeimer Candelario went on the injured list on Wednesday. Because of the versatility already on the roster with players like Gavin Lux and Santiago Espinal can play both the infield and the outfield.

It helped that Callihan was a left-handed hitter who can play first base, second base and left field. He also was hitting .303 in Triple-A.

“There are a lot of things that go into it,” Francona said. “Being able to be a little diverse always helps.”

Callihan got the news on Tuesday night. He was grabbing his bats before the Louisville Bats’ upcoming night game. Louisville Bats manager Pat Kelly called Petty into his office and asked him to bring prospect Chase Petty with him.

“I walked into office, and he said you’re not going to be in the lineup today,” Callihan said. “You’re going to Cincinnati. It was fun.”

Petty received the same news.

Even though Callihan didn’t have much time between getting the news of his call-up on Tuesday night and Wednesday’s day game, Callihan’s family was able to make it from Jacksonville to Cincinnati and were there for the debut.

“It’s everything you’ve dreamed of and worked for since you were a kid,” Callihan said.

Callihan was the Reds’ third-round pick in the 2019 MLB Draft, and he has always been a quality hitter. He posted a .299 average in Low-A in 2021, and .250 average with 19 doubles in 88 games between Low-A Dayton and High-A Dayton in 2022, a .249 average with 31 doubles between Dayton and Double-A Chattanooga in 2023 and a .276 average in 73 games last year between Double-A and Triple-A Louisville.

Injuries have been a big factor in his minor league career to date. Between 2019 and 2025, he only played in 396 minor league games.

In 2022, on the day that he returned from an elbow injury that required Tommy John surgery, he got into a car wreck and injured his thumb.

But dating back to last summer, Callihan has had a consistent run of good health and consistent production. He has been able to build up some real momentum for the first time in his professional career.

“It’s always nice to be able to stay on the field,” Callihan said. “I’ve felt good ever since I came back from the injury last year. I’m trying to keep everything as simple as I can.”