Reds outfielder named NL Player of the Week

Benson has hit safely in seven of eight games since earning a promotion from Triple-A Louisville on May 9. He’s hitting .367 with five home runs and 11 RBIs in nine games with the Reds. At Louisville, he hit .289 with seven home runs and 29 RBIs in 31 games.

Benson hit two home runs Sunday in a 3-1 victory against the Cleveland Guardians. The Reds (24-24) swept the three-game series at Great American Ball Park. It was their first sweep of Cleveland in 13 years.

This is the first player of the week award for Benson. He’s the first Red to win the honor since Rece Hinds on July 22, 2024.