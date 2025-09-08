Reds: Sal Stewart brings energy and an old-school approach

The three players younger than him are Red Sox star Roman Anthony, (the leadoff hitter on a playoff team), Brewers star Jackson Chourio (the No. 2 hitter on a playoff team) and Orioles catcher Samuel Basallo (who has already signed a $67 million extension).

Stewart has some good company on that list.

“He’s confident,” Reds manager Terry Francona said. “I would be too if I swung the bat like that. I think he’s pretty advanced for a young hitter. When you talk to him, even in spring training, he had a pretty good idea of what he wanted to do and why he wanted to do it.”

Stewart started this season in Double-A. Now, he’s playing a brand new position to him in first base for a Reds’ team that’s clinging to playoff hopes. It’s a big ask from the Reds, but Stewart’s combination of competitiveness and baseball IQ have given him the ability to succeed in a challenging spot.

Players in the organization who know him well aren’t surprised that Stewart has taken it all in stride.

“He’s just a ball player,” said reliever Zach Maxwell, who was with Stewart for a month in Triple-A. “Coming up to the dish, you’re expecting something. He’s a good kid. It’s hard to remember that he’s 21 years old. It feels like he’s 24.”

Credit: AP Credit: AP

“Sal is a playmaker,” said catcher Will Banfield, who has spent most of the year in Triple-A. “He looks like he’s going to do damage every single pitch. He has a little aura about him. He has some moxie. He knows how cool he is, and that’s the cool thing about it.”

Stewart made his big league debut on Monday, Sept. 1 and scored a key run in the second inning. He slid so hard into home plate that Francona joked that Stewart kicked dirt all the way to where the manager was sitting. After Stewart scored, he fired up the crowd and pounded his chest.

On Saturday, he hit his first career MLB home run, giving the Reds the lead for a good in a 6-3 victory over the Mets.

Stewart is known for the energy that he shows on the field.

“That’s who I am,” Stewart said.

Francona said that Stewart will effectively play every day down the stretch, and Stewart will be able to split his time between first base, second base, third base and designated hitter. Spencer Steer has been dealing with a leg injury, so Stewart received his first big league opportunity at first base.

He only played two games at that position in his entire minor league career, but Stewart has looked pretty smooth so far.

“The last thing I wanted to do was put a kid in a situation where it’s not (confident),” Francona said. “Everybody said he’ll be fine.”

While Stewart’s defensive versatility is an asset, his biggest strength is his old school approach at the plate. He uses the entire field, works tough at-bats and hits for power without risking too many swings and misses.

Stewart said that he learned the approach from his mentors, former MLB All-Star Yonder Alonso and current MLB All-Star Manny Machado.

Francona is impressed with Stewart’s approach.

“Young hitters that hit for power, they fall into that where they’re trying to hit for power first,” Francona said. “I think Sal learned how to hit first and was growing into power, which, in my opinion, is a really good way to do it.”