Reds: Sal Stewart has meaningful matchup against close friend Manny Machado

Machado is walking through the visitor’s dugout as he goes about his day, and then he hears the name Sal Stewart brought up. Machado stops immediately, takes a break from his routine and strikes up a conversation about the 21-year-old infielder who was tearing up Double-A at the time.

Machado and Stewart are incredibly close friends, and they train together during the offseason. During a conversation at Great American Ball Park in June, Machado had just learned from Stewart that he’d be playing in the Future’s Game at All-Star weekend. Machado beamed as he spoke about how proud he was of Stewart.

They’d been talking about this for a while.

“During the offseason, we set goals for ourselves,” Stewart said. “One of our goals was me in the Futures Game and him in the All-Star Game. We did that. On Monday, we’re going to celebrate. As soon as he touches down, I’m going to call him and ask where you’re at.”

Of course, Stewart had a bigger goal than that. He wanted to be a contributor down the stretch for the Reds at the big league level. Now, Stewart is accomplishing that. And Machado had a front row seat to that this week.

As the Reds faced the Padres in San Diego, Stewart and Machado shared the field. Stewart homered on Tuesday, and he shared an exchange with Machado as he rounded third base.

Stewart says that Machado has given him great advice over the years.

“Just be who I am,” Stewart said. “He has done so much for me. We prepare so well. Go out there, know what you do when you prepare. When the preparation is done, go out and play.”

Stewart has had the ability to work out with Machado in the offseason, and he has copied the routine of the seven-time All-Star.

“He’s incredible,” Stewart said. “Everyone knows what he has done. I follow his plan. He gave me the privilege to train with him when I was younger, and he still allows me that privilege. I’ll never take that for granted.”

Former Reds and Padres first baseman Yonder Alonso, who introduced Stewart to Machado, is also one of Stewart’s closest friends. They’re in touch constantly. Recently, the Reds had Stewart start playing first base. Alonso sent Stewart his first base mitt.

Stewart says that having mentors who are experienced big leaguers has helped him develop his old school approach at the plate.

“Yonder Alonso and Manny Machado have been great mentors to me,” Stewart said. “I trust them with everything. They’re more of my best friends and older brothers. They’ve been incredible in my life. I can’t explain what they’ve done for me.”