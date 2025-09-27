Reds: The rotation has been key to the playoff push

“We’ve had consistency across the board,” All-Star left-hander Andrew Abbott said. “We should be proud of that. We wouldn’t be in this situation with the team, the defense and the bullpen picking us up when we need it. There’s a lot to look back on and see how we can improve and make those improvements.”

The group’s biggest asset has been its availability. Between 2022 and 2024, two total starting pitchers on the Reds made at least 26 starts. This year, four Reds starters have made at least 26 starts.

“It’s a great thing to have,” Brady Singer said. “We’re spoiled with that. Every series we go into, we have a chance. The talent is there, and there’s maturity with how (the young guys) have pitched. The homework they do off the field. The presence they bring to the mound. They’re really smart with what they’re doing throughout an outing. They’re going deep into games. They’re battling.”

Through the first three weeks of September, there were five key wins where the Reds got a terrific performance from their starting pitcher. Those performances include Hunter Greene shutting down the Blue Jays, Mets and Cubs.

“We want to be in these positions,” Greene said. “Nothing is easy, but we have a pretty good sense of ourselves and what we need to do individually to be the best versions of ourselves. It’s about staying true to that process and take one day at a time.”

While the Reds’ offense has rated below average, the upside in the rotation has become a big piece of the team’s identity. The front office invested several first and second-round picks to build this rotation. Nick Martinez has spent most of the season as a starter, and he’s the highest-paid player on the team. The Reds also traded a long-time core player in Jonathan India for Singer.

The Reds have so much rotation depth that they were able to move Martinez and Chase Burns into the bullpen for the stretch run.

‘It doesn’t matter who takes the ball,” Nick Lodolo said. “We’ve got a good shot. We’ve got a good group. We know where we’re at. Now, it’s about going out there as a starting pitcher and putting us in a good spot to win the game.”

Having Martinez and Burns in the bullpen has become a key aspect in manager Terry Francona’s plan for meaningful September games. When it’s close and the game is in jeopardy in the middle innings, he’ll bring in Martinez or Burns to bridge the gap to the team’s top setup relievers in Tony Santillan and Emilio Pagán.

Burns is a 22-year-old in his first professional season, and he has already earned the confidence of the team in pivotal moments where he comes out of the bullpen.

“He started his whole life,” Singer said. “He wants to start. For him to flip that switch and understand this role and what he has to do, it’s been really, really cool for a young guy.”