Reds third baseman wins second Gold Glove

Ke’Bryan Hayes appeared in 52 games with Reds in 2025
1 hour ago
Cincinnati Reds third baseman Ke’Bryan Hayes won a National League Rawlings Gold Glove Award on Sunday night.

Hayes started the 2025 season with the Pittsburgh Pirates and was dealt to the Reds before the trade deadline in July.

“Hayes is among the best defensive players in baseball,” ESPN’s Jeff Passan wrote on X after the trade, “and has five years of club control beyond this season.”

Hayes committed five errors in 396 total chances in 1,238 innings. Not since Don Money, of the Milwaukee Brewers, in 1974 had a third baseman with 1,250 or more innings committed only five errors.

Hayes led all third baseman in the big leagues for the third time in four years in defensive runs saved (19) and outs above average (21).

At the plate, Hayes hit .234 with three home runs and 13 RBIs for the Reds in 52 games. He was 0-for-6 in two playoff games against the Los Angeles Dodgers.

Hayes also won a Gold Glove in 2023 with the Pirates. He’s the second Reds third baseman to win the award and first since Scott Rolen in 2010.

The last Red to win a Gold Glove before Hayes was catcher Tucker Barnhart in 2020.

