Reds: Three players hit free agency as the Reds decline team options

All three players were consistent pieces on the 2025 Reds.

While Hays battled injuries, he regularly hit out of the cleanup spot and was one of the best sluggers in the middle of the Reds’ lineup. Following an injury-riddled 2024 season, Hays signed a one-year prove-it deal with the Reds for 2025 and reestablished himself as a quality regular piece in a lineup.

But the Reds weren’t willing to bring him back for $12 million, and now Hays joins a outfield free agent market with a solid amount of depth.

In 2025, Hays hit .266 with a .768 OPS and 15 homers plus 64 RBI in 103 games. He led the Reds’ regulars in slugging percentage, and he ranked second in OPS behind Elly De La Cruz.

“(This year went) really well,” Hays said before the Reds opened their playoff series against the Los Angeles Dodgers. “I would have liked to have played a few more games this year, but it is what it is. I feel like I was very productive when I was out there on the field. I feel like I was a big part of the team being in this moment. With what we’ve been able to accomplish as a team, I’m really happy that I chose this group.”

Barlow ranked tied-for-seventh in all of MLB in appearances last season and posted a solid 4.21 ERA. His durability was a big piece of the puzzle in the bullpen, and he often stepped into high-leverage situations when one of the Reds’ typical late-game relievers were injured or unavailable.

Barlow, 33 years old, joined the Reds during the first week of spring training and signed a big league deal with the team. He had been released in September of the previous season, and Barlow established again in 2025 that he’s a quality bullpen piece.

Brent Suter was the long reliever in the Reds’ bullpen. While he didn’t get many high-leverage chances, he took the ball whenever was asked and saved the pitching staff on a few occasions with his versatility.

Suter, a Cincinnati native, was also one of the most vocal team leaders.

After the Reds clinched their spot in the 2025 playoffs, an emotional Suter shared how much this season had meant to him.

“We were knocked on our butts 18 million times this year,” Suter said. “We kept responding. I love this team. I love this city. It means the world. It means everything.”

Up next on the offseason calendar is the deadline to protect players ahead of the Rule 5 Draft. The Reds are expected to add a couple of prospects onto their 40-man roster.