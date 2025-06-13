Reds: Wade Miley responds to allegations he provided drugs to former teammate

“I hate what happened to Tyler,” Miley said. “It sucks. My thoughts are with his family and his friends. I’m not going to sit here and talk about things somebody might have said about me or whatnot. I was never a witness for any of this. I was never accused of any wrongdoing. I’m not going to sit here and talk about something.”

Reds manager Terry Francona declined to comment on the situation.

Miley has pitched in two games for the Reds this year. The 38-year-old has been in the big leagues for parts of 15 seasons and was Skaggs’ teammate in Arizona in the 2010s.