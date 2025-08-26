Reds will play Red Sox on Opening Day for first time in 2026

Breaking: Man killed in motorcycle-SUV crash in Huber Heights ID’d

Boston Red Sox's Trevor Story, left, is tagged out by Cincinnati Reds second baseman Matt McLain (9) after over running the base on his RBI double during the eighth inning of a baseball game, a continuation of a game the night before which was suspended due to rain, Wednesday, July 2, 2025, at Fenway Park, in Boston. (AP Photo/Charles Krupa)

Boston Red Sox's Trevor Story, left, is tagged out by Cincinnati Reds second baseman Matt McLain (9) after over running the base on his RBI double during the eighth inning of a baseball game, a continuation of a game the night before which was suspended due to rain, Wednesday, July 2, 2025, at Fenway Park, in Boston. (AP Photo/Charles Krupa)
The Cincinnati Reds will play the Boston Red Sox on Opening Day for the first time next season. It will be the 150th Opening Day in Reds history.

Major League Baseball announced the 2026 schedule on Tuesday. The Reds play the Red Sox on March 26 at Great American Ball Park.

This will be the earliest the Reds have ever played their first game. They started on March 27 this season and March 28 in 2024 and 2019. Those were the earliest dates in March the Reds had opened the season.

The Reds will open the season with an interleague series for the fourth time. They played the Los Angeles Angels in 2013, the Detroit Tigers in 2020 and the Cleveland Guardians in 2022.

The Reds start the season with three games against the Red Sox and then three games at home against the Pittsburgh Pirates.

The Reds are 7-19 against the Red Sox in interleague play since 2005 and 3-10 at Great American Ball Park.

