Breaking: Jimmy Kimmel will not air tonight in Dayton, Springfield market

Report: Former Cincinnati Bengals running back Rudi Johnson has died

CINCINNATI - NOVEMBER 28: Running back Rudi Johnson #32 of the Cleveland Browns evades defensive end Kenard Lang #96 of the Cincinnati Bengals during the game at Paul Brown Stadium on November 28, 2004 in Cincinnati, Ohio. The Bengals defeated the Browns 58-48. (Photo by Andy Lyons/Getty Images) *** Local Caption *** Rudi Johnson;Kenard Lang

Credit: Marcus Hartman

Credit: Marcus Hartman

CINCINNATI - NOVEMBER 28: Running back Rudi Johnson #32 of the Cleveland Browns evades defensive end Kenard Lang #96 of the Cincinnati Bengals during the game at Paul Brown Stadium on November 28, 2004 in Cincinnati, Ohio. The Bengals defeated the Browns 58-48. (Photo by Andy Lyons/Getty Images) *** Local Caption *** Rudi Johnson;Kenard Lang
Sports
By Felicia Jordan – WCPO
15 minutes ago
X

Former Cincinnati Bengals running back Rudi Johnson has died at the age of 45, according to a report from TMZ.

TMZ reports that a family source for Johnson told TMZ Sports the former Bengal died this week.

The Cincinnati Bengals drafted Johnson in 2001 in the fourth round, and he played for the team for seven straight seasons after that, until he left to play for the Detroit Lions in the 2008 season.

Rudi Johnson (left) and Carson Palmer look up at the scoreboard just as the San Diego Chargers are scoring their final touchdown with 2:29 left in the game. The score gave the Chargers a 49 to 41 lead which was also the final score. Rudi Johson didn't start on the first series of offensive plays due to disciplinary actions.

Credit: Staff photo by Ron Alvey

icon to expand image

Credit: Staff photo by Ron Alvey

In his career, he rushed for 5,979 yards and 49 touchdowns.

TMZ Sports reports that police told them Johnson died by suicide in Florida.

TMZ does not cite a source, but reports they were told Johnson had recently struggled with mental health issues and “the possible effects of CTE that he could not overcome.”

We have reached out to the Bengals for comment but have not heard back yet.

In Other News
1
Hal McCoy’s Great Eight at 50: Remembering the 1975 Big Red Machine
2
Bengals will learn from mistakes, work to ‘get our momentum back,’...
3
High school sports: Boys and girls golf postseason is underway
4
Baseball’s final week should be even wilder than expected - you can...
5
Who’s your pick? Vote for the Dayton Daily News Athlete of the Week

About the Author

Felicia Jordan