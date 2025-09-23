Report: Former Cincinnati Bengals running back Rudi Johnson has died

The Cincinnati Bengals drafted Johnson in 2001 in the fourth round, and he played for the team for seven straight seasons after that, until he left to play for the Detroit Lions in the 2008 season.

Credit: Staff photo by Ron Alvey

In his career, he rushed for 5,979 yards and 49 touchdowns.

TMZ Sports reports that police told them Johnson died by suicide in Florida.

TMZ does not cite a source, but reports they were told Johnson had recently struggled with mental health issues and “the possible effects of CTE that he could not overcome.”

We have reached out to the Bengals for comment but have not heard back yet.