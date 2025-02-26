Report: Former Dayton guard earns second promotion to NBA

This season, in his second season with the Birmingham Squadron in the G League, Crutcher is averaging a career-high 18.1 points and points and a career-high 6.8 assists in 34 games.

Crutcher played for Team USA in AmeriCup qualifying earlier this month. He had four points on 2-of-3 shooting in eight minutes in a 72-71 victory against Puerto Rico last Thursday in San Juan, P.R. On Sunday, in a 105-83 victory against the Bahamas in Nassau, he had nine points on 4-of-6 shooting in nine minutes.

The Pelicans (15-43) play at the Phoenix Suns on Thursday and Friday.

Crutcher, who played for Dayton from 2017-21, will be the fourth former Flyer to appear on an NBA roster this season.

• Obi Toppin, who was the second recruit added to the program by coach Anthony Grant in the spring of 2017 after Crutcher, is averaging a career-best 10.4 points and 4.1 rebounds in his second season with the Indiana Pacers and fifth season in the NBA.

• Toumani Camara, who played for Dayton from 2021-23, is averaging a career-best 10.4 points and 6.0 rebounds in his second season with the Portland Trail Blazers.

• DaRon Holmes II, Dayton’s leading scorer the past three seasons and the No. 22 pick in the 2024 NBA Draft, has returned to practice with the Denver Nuggets but will miss the season after tearing his Achilles’ tendon in his NBA Summer League debut last year.