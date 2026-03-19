Report: Greeneview grad Evan Bradds finalizing deal to become head coach at Belmont University

Bradds is currently an assistant coach at Duke University
Belmont forward Evan Bradds could be a March star in steering the Bruins to NCAA tournament success.

Credit: Jim Brown, USA TODAY Sports

Credit: Jim Brown, USA TODAY Sports

Belmont forward Evan Bradds could be a March star in steering the Bruins to NCAA tournament success.
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Greeneview High School graduate Evan Bradds is finalizing a deal to become the head coach at his alma mater Belmont University, according to national reports.

Bradds is currently an assistant on Jon Scheyer’s staff at Duke University. He previously served as an NBA assistant with both the Boston Celtics and the Utah Jazz.

CHARLOTTE, NC - MARCH 20: Evan Bradds #35 of the Belmont Bruins falls at the basket against the Virginia Cavaliers during the second round of the 2015 NCAA Men’s Basketball Tournament at Time Warner Cable Arena on March 20, 2015 in Charlotte, North Carolina. (Photo by Bob Leverone/Getty Images)

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Bradds, 31, scored 1,937 points during his career at Belmont, where he was named Ohio Valley Conference Player of the Year in 2016 and 2017.

At Greeneview, he was named first team All-Ohio as a senior and finished his career as the Rams all-time leading scorer.

Bradds is the grandson of Gary Bradds, a former Ohio State All-American and NBA player. His father, David Bradds, played collegiately at the University of Dayton.

Evan Bradds (40) of Greeneview is guarded by William Peterson (24) of Chaminade Julienne during Friday’s basketball game at Greeneview on Nov. 30, 2012. Photo by Barbara J. Perenic/Cox Media Group

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Michael Cooper is Sports Editor for Cox First Media, which includes the Dayton Daily News, Springfield News-Sun and Journal News.