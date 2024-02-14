BreakingNews
Kings Island to hire more than 5,000 for upcoming season

Report: Ohio State firing Chris Holtmann

Sports
By
49 minutes ago
X

Ohio State reportedly is soon to be in the market for a men’s basketball coach.

National college basketball reporter Jeff Goodman and Columbus-area college football commentator Mike Wachsman had the news on the social media site X, formerly known as Twitter.

Ohio State fell to 14-11 with a 62-54 loss at Wisconsin on Wednesday night.

That clinched a losing Big Ten record for the Buckeyes, who are 4-10 in the league with six games to go.

Holtmann has a career record of 251-171 as a head coach, including a 137-86 mark at Ohio State.

The Buckeyes return to action Sunday afternoon at home against No. 2 Purdue.

In Other News
1
‘They’re 16th in the country for a reason’ — Dayton shows ‘great poise’...
2
Wright State basketball: Raiders’ inconsistency baffling to Nagy
3
ANALYSIS: 3 takeaways from Dayton’s victory against Duquesne
4
Dayton beats Duquesne with game-ending 22-2 run
5
Reds re-claim outfielder off waivers

About the Author

Follow Marcus Hartman on facebookFollow Marcus Hartman on twitter

Marcus Hartman has been a digital sports columnist and reporter at Cox's Ohio newspapers the Dayton Daily News, Springfield News-Sun and Journal-News since 2016.

© 2024 Dayton Daily News.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Terms of Use, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top