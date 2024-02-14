Report: Ohio State firing Chris Holtmann

Ohio State reportedly is soon to be in the market for a men’s basketball coach.
National college basketball reporter Jeff Goodman and Columbus-area college football commentator Mike Wachsman had the news on the social media site X, formerly known as Twitter.
BREAKING: Ohio State has parted ways with Chris Holtmann, source told @TheFieldOf68.— Jeff Goodman (@GoodmanHoops) February 14, 2024
Holtmann went to the NCAA tourney in each of his first 4 years with the Buckeyes, and was set to go the year the tourney was canceled. Went all 3 years at Butler and went to Sweet 16.…
Not much of a hoops person, but have learned that the Ohio State basketball program will be moving on from Chris Holtmann some time today.— CFB Focus 🏈 (@cffmwachsman) February 14, 2024
The Buckeyes have been hugely disappointing this year, standing at 14-11 overall and 4-10 in league play after last night's loss to…
Ohio State fell to 14-11 with a 62-54 loss at Wisconsin on Wednesday night.
That clinched a losing Big Ten record for the Buckeyes, who are 4-10 in the league with six games to go.
Holtmann has a career record of 251-171 as a head coach, including a 137-86 mark at Ohio State.
The Buckeyes return to action Sunday afternoon at home against No. 2 Purdue.
