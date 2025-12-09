Report: Schwarber will not join Reds, to remain with Phillies

Middletown native finished second in NL MVP voting in 2025.
Philadelphia Phillies' Kyle Schwarber celebrates after hitting a double during the seventh inning of a baseball game against the Chicago White Sox in Chicago, Tuesday, July 29, 2025. (AP Photo/Nam Y. Huh)

By Steven Wright – Staff Writer
1 hour ago
Middletown native Kyle Schwarber will re-sign with the Philadelphia Phillies, according to a Tuesday report by ESPN’s Jeff Passan.

The contract will be worth $150 million over five years, according to the report.

Schwarber, 32, entered free agency at the start of the offseason and was interested in a homecoming to join the Cincinnati Reds. The New York Mets, Pittsburgh Pirates and Boston Red Sox were also reported to be interested in signing the slugger.

Passan in his report said the Reds were not able to meet the financial demands sought.

Schwarber finished the 2025 season with hit 56 homers while driving in 132 runs and scoring 111 times and finished second in NL MVP voting.

He has hit at least 38 home runs as the primary designated hitter for the Phillies in each of the past four seasons and has twice led the NL in his career.

