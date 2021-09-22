dayton-daily-news logo
Reports: Reds sign Bell to two-year extension

Reds manager David Bell is introduced before a game against the Pirates on Opening Day on Thursday, March 28, 2019, at Great American Ball Park in Cincinnati. David Jablonski/Staff
Reds manager David Bell is introduced before a game against the Pirates on Opening Day on Thursday, March 28, 2019, at Great American Ball Park in Cincinnati. David Jablonski/Staff

Sports
By David Jablonski
9 minutes ago
Bell is 184-190 in three seasons

The Cincinnati Reds signed manager David Bell to a two-year contract extension through 2023, according to multiple reports Wednesday.

» RELATED: Reds, Pirates rained out

Mark Sheldon, of MLB.com, reported Bell also expects his coaching staff to return as well.

The Reds hired Bell, 49, in October 2018. The team finished 75-87 in 2019, his first season. Bell managed the Reds to a 31-29 record in the 60-game 2020 season as they ended a streak of six straight losing seasons and advanced to the postseason — thanks to a 16-team expanded format — for the first time since 2013.

This season, the Reds appeared on their way to a wild-card berth until a late-season collapse that has seen them fall four games behind the St. Louis Cardinals with 10 games to play.

Bell’s overall record in three seasons is 184-190 (.482). If he manages through the 2020 season, he would have the second-longest tenure of a Reds manager since Sparky Anderson managed the team for nine seasons (1970-78. Dusty Baker managed the team for six seasons (2008-13). Pete Rose had the reins for four full seasons and parts of two others from 1984-89.

