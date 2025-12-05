Richard Kidd Classic returns to Centerville High School for fourth time Sunday

Four boys basketball games will be held Sunday:

• 3 p.m. — Pickerington Central vs. Northmont.

• 4:45 p.m. — Tri-Village vs. Stivers.

• 6:30 p.m. — Alter vs. Maysville.

• 8:15 p.m. — Dunbar vs. Chaminade Julienne.

All proceeds from ticket sales will raise money for graduating Dayton-area seniors who plan to play college basketball in lower divisions where scholarships aren’t available or to walk-ons in scholarship programs.