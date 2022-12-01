dayton-daily-news logo
Robert Morris at Wright State: What you need to know about Thursday’s game

Sports
By Doug Harris, Contributing Writer
20 minutes ago

Who: Robert Morris (2-5) at Wright State (5-2)

When: 7 p.m. Thursday

TV/Radio: ESPN+/980-AM

Series: Raiders lead, 6-0

Coaches: Scott Nagy is 136-65 in his seventh year at Wright State and 546-305 in his 28th year overall. Andrew Toole 202-198 in his 13th year at Robert Morris.

Probable Wright State starters

Name Ht. Class Pos. Avg.

A.J. Braun 6-9 So. C 9.3

Amari Davis 6-2 Sr. G 14.0

Tim Finke 6-6 Sr. G 8.6

Trey Calvin 6-1 Sr. G 19.3

Keaton Norris 6-0 So. G 4.0

Probable Robert Morris starters

Kahliel Spear 6-7 Sr. F 12.7

Stephaun Walker 6-7 Fr. F 7.7

Josh Corbin 6-3 Jr. G 13.3

Michael Green III 5-11 Sr. G 9.2

Jackson Last 6-4 Sr. G 4.1

About Wright State: If the inaugural Vegas 4 event had an all-tourney team, two Raiders probably would have made it: Trey Calvin, who had 47 points and 21 assists in three games, and Brandon Noel, who had 45 points and 25 rebounds. The 6-8 forward was named the HL freshman of the week Monday. … UC Riverside, which went 3-0, likely would have had the MVP in Cameron Flynn, who racked up 61 points and 22 rebounds and fueled an 11-0 surge in the final three minutes against Wright State to turn a 65-59 deficit into a 70-65 win. He had eight of the 11 points. … One Raider effort that was perhaps overlooked was Keaton Norris’ shooting display. He was a perfect 7-of-7 from the field, including three 3′s, until a late miss in the last game left him 7-of-8. … The Raiders are 4-0 in two years against Robert Morris since it joined the league in 2020-21. They also won the other two meetings: 80-76 on Jan. 24, 1973, and 90-81 on Jan. 26, 1978.

About Robert Morris: The Colonials dropped three games in the Hostilo Hoops Community Classic in Savannah, Ga., last weekend, losing to Mercer, 72-66; Evansville, 54-53; and South Alabama, 84-70. They had a two-point lead against Evansville before giving up a 3-pointer with 16 seconds left and then committing a turnover with a chance to retake the lead. … Enoch Cheeks, a 6-3 junior guard, is averaging a team-best 16.8 points, shooting 52.5% from the field and 51.9 from 3, but he’s missed the last two games because of an undisclosed injury. … Spear in third in the league with an average of 8.4 rebounds. …The Colonials are last in the HL in foul shooting at 62%. … Their only wins are against Pitt Greensburg and West Virginia Wesleyan.

Next game: The Raiders host Youngstown State at 1 p.m. Sunday before finishing non-league play with four games: Western Kentucky and Akron on the road Dec. 10 and 14, Northwestern Ohio at home Dec. 17 and Miami on the road Dec. 22.

About the Author

Doug Harris
