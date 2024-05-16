Rugged schedule has Springboro tennis prepared for districts

The Panthers faced a full slate of state-ranked teams this season, including Division I top-ranked Sycamore, second-ranked St. Xavier, and fourth-ranked Mason, along with playing a solid GWOC schedule. The Panthers recently earned first-team all-conference honors at first and second singles and doubles. Springboro, which didn’t post a single loss in any position in conference play this year (35-0), finished the season 12-4 with losses only to state-ranked Cincinnati teams.

“My career coaching record isn’t great, but that’s not our focus,” Holtrey said. “With the exception of the GWOC, we play almost an exclusively Cincinnati schedule.”

Playing against the best has paid off for the Panthers as Springboro swept the Dayton D-I sectional tournament. Junior Rishi Dore lost only two games through five sectional matches to claim the singles title. He topped teammate Jack Siehl, 6-0, 6-0, in the championship match.

In doubles play, the Panthers Drew Baumgartner and Peyton Nelson beat Centerville’s Elliot Galbraith and Vibhu Rola, 6-4, 6-1, to take the sectional doubles title. Springboro has two No. 1 seeds heading into this week’s Southwest District tournament.

Play gets underway Thursday at Mason Middle School.

Dore, the Panthers No. 1 singles player, is a two-time singles state qualifier while Siehl and Baumgartner competed at state last year in doubles. Only Nelson, a freshman, is a high school tournament rookie, but he and Baumgartner are an experienced doubles team, going undefeated in GWOC play this season.

“They’re older, stronger and more experienced this year,” Holtrey said of the Panthers district qualifiers. “And they have played against tough teams all season. If you want to win, that’s who you have to play.”

Southwest District Boys Tennis Tournament

Who: Division I and II singles and doubles tournament

When: First rounds – Thursday; Semifinals/finals – Saturday (rain dates – Friday and Sunday)

Where: Mason Middle School courts, 6370 Mason Montgomery Road

Admission: Students $5; adults $8