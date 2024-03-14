Saint Joseph’s records first big upset of 2024 A-10 tournament

Saint Joseph’s beat Richmond 66-61 in the first quarterfinal at the Barclays Center.

The Hawks (21-12) will play No. 4 UMass or No. 5 VCU in the A-10 semifinals. Those teams play in the second quarterfinal at 2 p.m. Thursday.

The Spiders (23-9) are the first top seed to lose in the quarterfinals since VCU in 2019. The other No. 1 seeds to lose their first game since 2005 are: Dayton in 2017 (to Davidson); Saint Louis in 2014 (to St. Bonaventure); Temple in 2012 (to Massachusetts); Xavier in 2011 (to Dayton); and George Washington in 2006 (to Temple).

Richmond beat Saint Joseph’s 73-66 on March 6 in Virginia to clinch a share of the A-10 regular-season championship and then lost 64-46 at George Mason in the regular-season finale, allowing Loyola Chicago (23-8, 15-3) to move into a tie for first place.

Saint Joseph’s beat George Mason 64-57 in the second round Wednesday to earn a matchup with Richmond. This is the second year in a row the Hawks have won two games in the tournament. They beat la Salle and George Washington last season before losing to No. 2 seed Dayton in the quarterfinals.

Saint Joseph’s has not won the championship since 2016.