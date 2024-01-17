Saint Louis uses 14-0 run to build halftime lead against No. 21 Dayton

Here’s a quick recap of the first half:

Key players: Dayton guard Enoch Cheeks led all scorers with eight points. He made 2 of 5 3-pointers.

Sincere Parker and Terrance Hargrove each made 3 of 5 shots for Saint Louis and scored seven points.

Key stat: Dayton shot 27.8% from 3-point range (5 of 18), while Saint Louis shot 27.3% (3 of 11).

Turning point: Dayton led 17-9 after a free throw at the 10:58 mark by DaRon Holmes. In the next seven minutes, Dayton had one made field goal, a 3-pointer by Javon Bennett. It missed six straight shots and committed two turnovers in that stretch as Saint Louis built a 23-17 lead.

Big shots: Kobe Elvis scored five straight points to put Dayton back on top, 26-25 at the 1:41 mark, but Saint Louis answered with five straight points. Nate Santos cut the Saint Louis lead to one point with a layup in the final minute.

Roster news: Petras Padegimas was at the game but not in uniform. He’s recovering from an illness and has missed four straight games.