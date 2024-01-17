Saint Louis uses 14-0 run to build halftime lead against No. 21 Dayton

The No. 21 Dayton Flyers trailed for the first time this season in Atlantic 10 Conference play and faced their first halftime deficit since their last non-conference game Tuesday against Saint Louis at UD Arena.

The Billikens took control with a 14-0 run and built a 30-28 halftime lead.

Here’s a quick recap of the first half:

Key players: Dayton guard Enoch Cheeks led all scorers with eight points. He made 2 of 5 3-pointers.

Sincere Parker and Terrance Hargrove each made 3 of 5 shots for Saint Louis and scored seven points.

Key stat: Dayton shot 27.8% from 3-point range (5 of 18), while Saint Louis shot 27.3% (3 of 11).

Turning point: Dayton led 17-9 after a free throw at the 10:58 mark by DaRon Holmes. In the next seven minutes, Dayton had one made field goal, a 3-pointer by Javon Bennett. It missed six straight shots and committed two turnovers in that stretch as Saint Louis built a 23-17 lead.

Big shots: Kobe Elvis scored five straight points to put Dayton back on top, 26-25 at the 1:41 mark, but Saint Louis answered with five straight points. Nate Santos cut the Saint Louis lead to one point with a layup in the final minute.

Roster news: Petras Padegimas was at the game but not in uniform. He’s recovering from an illness and has missed four straight games.

