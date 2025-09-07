Sanchez, Faile lift Dragons to 7-1 win; host season finale on Sunday afternoon

Dayton took a 2-0 lead with two runs in the second inning. Sanchez blasted a lead-off home run, his fourth with the Dragons and eighth of the year, to start the scoring. One batter later, Alexander Vargas tripled to left-center field and scored on a single to center by Diego Omana.

The Dragons added another run in the fifth when Peyton Stovall walked, stole second, and scored on a triple by Sanchez to make it 3-0.

Dragons starting pitcher Luke Hayden (4-7) went five and one-third scoreless innings. He allowed just three hits with four walks and two strikeouts to earn the win. He departed with a 3-0 lead.

The Dragons broke the game open in the sixth inning. Omana singled with one out, his third hit of the night, before Carlos Jorge was hit by a pitch and Stovall walked to load the bases. A wild pitch brought in Omana to make it 4-0, and Faile followed with a double to left-center field to drive in Jorge and Stovall to give the Dragons a 6-0 lead.

The Dragons added one more run in the bottom of the eighth when Jorge doubled and scored on Faile’s single to right to make it 7-0. Lansing took advantage of a Dayton error in the ninth to pick up an unearned run and close out the scoring.

The Dragons stole six bases in the game to match their season high. Jorge had four steals, all within the first three innings, to come within one of the club record set at five in 2022 by Jay Allen II. Jorge became just the third player in Dragons history to steal four bases in one game.

The Dragons finished the night with 12 hits. Omana was 3 for 4. Sanchez, Jorge, Faile, and Vargas all had two hits.