Santos stars in first half as Dayton builds double-digit lead vs. GW

Nate Santos scored 17 points to lead the No. 21 Dayton Flyers to a 38-24 halftime lead Tuesday against George Washington at UD Arena.
Here’s a quick recap of the first half:
Key player: Santos made 6 of 8 field goals, including 3 of 3 3-pointers.
Key stat: Dayton made 6 of 14 3-pointers (42.9%). It has topped 40% once in its first seven Atlantic 10 Conference games.
Big run: Dayton outscored GW 12-0 in a six-minute stretch, turning a 12-9 lead into a 24-9 advantage.
Strong half: DaRon Holmes II scored nine points on 3-of-4 shooting and had seven rebounds. He took all his shots inside the 3-point arc after taking just three two-point attempts Saturday in a 69-64 loss at Richmond.
Nate Santos ends a 7-0 GW run. Dayton leads 26-16 at 3:46. pic.twitter.com/P9onnZNoas— David Jablonski (@DavidPJablonski) January 31, 2024
About the Author