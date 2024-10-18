Sargent learned much from Nagy, but Wright State players see some differences

“We check in frequently. I’ve spent 15 years with him (as a player and assistant), and I’m leaning on him and vice versa. No doubt it’s different with him not being in here every day, but we stay in touch,” Sargent said.

Asked how Nagy is faring at Southern Illinois, Sargent said: “He’s happy, he’s motivated. He’s in the thick of the season, and (the Missouri Valley Conference) is a tough conference. But he’s very motivated.”

Alex Huibregtse and Brandon Noel have been in the program for five years each (though Huibregtse took one redshirt year and Noel two), and while dogged defense and rebounding are still the two highest priorities, they see some striking differences between their two coaches.

“I think coach Sargent is on a more personal level with the players,” Huibregtse said. “I’m in his office a lot more, and he’s constantly telling the guys, ‘If you have anything, come to me. Don’t run away from it, don’t let it linger (whether it’s) a problem or positive.’

“He’s a lot more collaborative. That’s his big thing. He likes to collaborate.

“They’re, obviously, both great coaches. Coach Nagy was an amazing coach, and I really enjoyed playing for him for four years. Obviously, he gave me the opportunity to come here. But they’re two pretty different coaches.”

Noel also has noticed some subtle changes.

“It HAS been different, seemingly a little more energy this year than maybe in years past,” he said. “That could be due to some of the new guys. It could be due to the staff. I can’t really attribute it to one thing in particular. But I feel like I’ve noticed we have a lot more energy this year.

“We just haven’t been very satisfied with what’s gone on the last couple of years as far as wins and losses. I think we’re all extra motivated to try to turn that around.”

NEW FACES: Sargent will have to do battle with wily veterans like Greg Kampe at Oakland and Darrin Horn at Northern Kentucky. But he’s one of five new coaches in the Horizon League this year, including one shocking hire.

National sports radio broadcaster Doug Gottlieb is taking over at Green Bay despite no coaching experience. He also intends to keep his five-day-a-week show going.

In an interview with ESPN, Gottlieb, whose father, Bob, was a former coach for Green Bay rival Milwaukee, said: “Most coaches have their own coach’s show — obviously not live, not for two hours live nationally. Most coaches have moments in which they’re out of the office and somebody else is managing the players and situations.

But, obviously, we’re going to play it kind of as we go here.”

He’s taking over for Sundance Wicks, who left for Wyoming after a spectacular turnaround in his lone season with the Phoenix.

The team was picked last in the HL preseason poll but finished third last year. They were 3-29 in 2022-23 but went 18-14 overall and 13-7 in the conference.

Youngstown State replaced Jerrod Calhoun, who left for Utah State after five straight winning seasons, with assistant Ethan Faulkner. Calhoun signed a five-year extension in 2023.

Detroit Mercy fired Mike Davis after a eye-poppingly putrid 1-31 season and replaced him with Mark Montgomery, a former Michigan State assistant. Montgomery also was once on the Titans staff.

And Paul Corsaro is taking over at IU Indy (formerly IUPUI) after a successful run at the University of Indianapolis, making the NCAA D-II tourney and winning the Great Lakes Valley Conference regular-season title the last two years.

He replaces Matt Crenshaw, who went 17-79 in three years.