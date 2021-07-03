Schwarber leaves Nationals game with leg injury

WASHINGTON — The Nationals lost baseball’s hottest slugger to an apparent right leg injury when Kyle Schwarber was removed in the second inning of Washington’s game against the Los Angeles Dodgers on Friday night.

Schwarber singled to the right-center field gap and grimaced while rounding first. He made a hard stop as Cody Bellinger cut off the line drive and reached for his right hamstring after he returned to first base.