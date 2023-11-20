Second-chance points hurt Dayton in first half vs. Houston

CHARLESTON, S.C. — The Dayton Flyers trailed No. 6 Houston by as many as 12 points in the first half but trimmed the deficit to 36-28 at halftime with a 6-2 run in the last 90 seconds in the championship game of the Charleston Classic on Sunday at TD Arena.

Here’s a quick recap of the half:

Key players: L.J. Cryer scored 13 points on 5-of-9 shooting for Houston. He made 3 of 5 3-pointers.

Dayton’s Nate Santos also scored 13 on 5-of-6 shooting. He made 3 of 3 3-pointers.

Key stat: Houston turned 11 offensive rebounds into nine second-chance points. Dayton had two offensive rebounds and two second-chance points. Houston also outscored Dayton 10-2 in points off turnovers.

Big run: Houston outscored Dayton 10-0 from the 16:56 mark to the 14:09 mark, turning a 4-4 game into a 14-4 lead.

Bench contributions: Zimi Nwokeji had a highlight-reel dunk off an alley-oop pass from Kobe Elvis and had two points in four minutes. Isaac Jack made both of his field-goal attempts and scored four points in just under five minutes.

HISTORY LESSON

Dayton entered this game with a record of 2-4 against top-25 teams in coach Anthony Grant’s first six seasons.

• This is Dayton’s first game against a top-25 opponent since it beat No. 4 Kansas 74-73 on Nov. 26, 2021, in the semifinals of the ESPN Events Invitational.

• In Dayton’s previous game against a ranked opponent, it beat No. 22 Saint Louis 76-71 on Jan. 26, 2021.

• In the 2019-20 season, Dayton lost 90-84 to No. 4 Kansas in the Maui Invitational championship game.

• Dayton lost twice to ranked teams in the 2018-19 season: 66-59 to No. 4 Virginia in the semifinals of the Battle 4 Atlantis; and 82-78 at Auburn.

• In Grant’s first season, Dayton lost 81-56 at No. 18 Rhode Island on Feb. 23, 2018.

This is Dayton’s first game against a team ranked first in the Ken Pomeroy ratings since it lost to Kansas in Maui in 2019. Virginia was also No. 1 when it played Dayton in the Bahamas in 2018. Dayton played another top-ranked KenPom team on Dec. 31, 2006, losing 81-51 at North Carolina.

