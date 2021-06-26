Second game of Dragons doubleheader suspended due to curfew

The Dayton Dragons and West Michigan Whitecaps were suspended on Saturday morning prior to the end of the second game of a doubleheader due to Minor League Baseball’s curfew guidelines.
The rare situation came about after the first game of the doubleheader, which was won by West Michigan 2-1, was delayed at the start by two hours and one minute. The second game of the doubleheader started at 10:46 p.m. and was suspended at 12:52 a.m. with Dayton leading 7-4 after five innings in a game scheduled for seven innings.
The suspended game resumed Saturday night in West Michigan and was followed by the regularly scheduled nine-inning game.
West Michigan collected just two hits in the first game but pulled out a 2-1 win, limiting the Dragons to three hits. Dayton’s only run came on a Quin Cotton RBI double in the sixth that pulled the Dragons to within a run.
In the second game, Dayton scored five runs in the top of the first inning, keyed by a three-run home run by James Free. West Michigan battled back and trailed 5-3 after three innings before the Dragons scored two runs in the fifth to extend their lead to 7-3. Victor Ruiz’s run-scoring double was the big hit in the inning. West Michigan picked up one run in the bottom of the fifth to make it 7-4 as the inning ended at 12:52 a.m.
Minor League Baseball rules do not allow any inning to begin after 12:50 a.m. under most circumstances.