Second game of Dragons doubleheader suspended due to curfew

The rare situation came about after the first game of the doubleheader, which was won by West Michigan 2-1, was delayed at the start by two hours and one minute. The second game of the doubleheader started at 10:46 p.m. and was suspended at 12:52 a.m. with Dayton leading 7-4 after five innings in a game scheduled for seven innings.

The suspended game resumed Saturday night in West Michigan and was followed by the regularly scheduled nine-inning game.