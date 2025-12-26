‘She does whatever the team needs’ — Cary playing leadership role for Talawanda girls basketball program

It arrived quietly — through minutes, responsibility and trust.

“With last year, being a freshman with a new coach, we were just trying to figure everything out,” Cary said. “This year, having our one senior and having to step up more as a leader, it’s been really fun.”

That leadership has already translated into production.

Through 10 games in the 2025-26 season, Cary is averaging 10.8 points, 6.5 rebounds, 4.1 assists and 3.2 steals per game while shooting 41.1 percent from the field.

She has started every game, logging nearly 27 minutes a night — a workload uncommon for a sophomore, especially on a young roster.

But Cary’s growth is more visible between possessions than during them.

“She does whatever the team needs,” Talawanda coach Zach Stapleton said. “She’s solid, she’s consistent, and she’s got a lot on her plate.”

The season began with promise. Cary and Talawanda (6-2) opened the year with 14 points and seven steals in a win over Valley View, followed by another 14-point night at Franklin. Against Eaton, she delivered one of her most complete performances — 18 points, 11 rebounds and six assists. Cary cashed in with a game-high 17 points in a win over Hamilton in the Butler County Bash on Saturday at Fairfield Arena.

Even in adversity, her presence remains steady. After a tough loss at Ross and a setback against Bellbrook, Cary didn’t focus on frustration.

“Seeing how much potential we have, and if we play for four quarters, we can only get better,” Cary elaborated.

That belief has become part of her leadership identity — optimism rooted through awareness.

“Just communicating about what defense we’re in, changing defenses a lot,” Cary said. “Or going up to one of the freshmen and saying, ‘Hey, this is your shot — you’ve got to take it.’ Making those connections with each person.”

Talawanda’s roster leans young — 10 freshmen, three sophomores, two juniors and senior Grace Richardson — and Cary has become a bridge between all of them.

“At the beginning of the year, patience was tough,” Cary admitted. “But it’s so much fun now. Once we all knew how varsity basketball works, everything started to click.”

Stapleton sees that influence daily.

“We’ve got a lot of young players who can score,” the coach said. “Part of her role is distributing the basketball, making sure kids are in the right place at the right time.”

Cary’s assist numbers back that up. She averages nearly four assists per game while committing just 1.4 turnovers — efficiency that reflects her decision-making more than raw usage.

“She’s very selfless,” Stapleton said. “Sometimes maybe too selfless.”

Cary knows that balance is still forming.

“I’ve always been a pass-first player,” she said. “But I’m good enough to go score on my own. Finding that balance is something I’m working on.”

Her future aspirations reflect that clarity.

“Soccer is just to keep me in shape,” Cary said with a laugh. “I love soccer, but basketball is my favorite thing to do.

“I hope to play in college. That’s my goal.”

But Cary’s foundation has long been built at home.

Her mother, Molly, brings a coach’s voice to the sideline and a parent’s presence everywhere else. Molly, who played collegiately at Cedarville University and served as the head coach at her alma mater Springfield Northwestern, assists at Talawanda — and doesn’t hesitate to offer reminders.

“She’s big on box-outs and rebounding,” Janna said with a smile. “If I’m not doing that, she lets me know.”

Mostly, though, she’s mom.

That support has allowed Cary to embrace responsibility without fear — to make mistakes, to correct them and to grow through them.

“She’s got great parents, she’s a great kid,” Stapleton said. “And she just keeps getting better.”

And if the early season is any indication, Talawanda’s present — and future — will continue to work its way through the sophomore.

“We’re all getting better,” Cary said with confidence. “I can see it.”