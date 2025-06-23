Breaking: Dayton sets record for highest low temperature Sunday

Sidney’s Garrett Guinther sets pole vault meet record at New Balance Nationals

Sidney High School senior pole vaulter Garrett Guinther. CONTRIBUTED PHOTO

Garrett Guinther of Sidney High School won the New Balance high school national championship in the boys pole vault on Saturday in Philadelphia with a meet-record jump of 17 feet, 4 1/2 inches.

Earlier this month, Guinther won the Ohio Division I boys state championship by clearing 17 feet. His performance Saturday also breaks his own Ohio high school record of 17-3 1/4, which he set back in April.

In the same national meet, the Vandalia-Butler boys 4x400-meter relay finished third, surpassing the Ohio record they set earlier this month when they won the Division I state championship. The quartet of Tayven Crump, Levi Campbell, Brayden Thaxton and Jordan Gross finished in a time of 3 minutes, 10.96 seconds.

Jamier Averette-Brown of Wayne (left) and Butler's Jordan Gross share a laugh after the 200-meter final on Saturday at Ohio State's Jesse Owens Memorial Stadium in Columbus. MARCUS HARTMAN / STAFF PHOTO

Samuel Darmanie of Springboro finished second in the boys 2000-meter steeplechase at New Balance nationals in a time of 5:46.07. Darmanie had finished fifth at Ohio’s state meet in the 3200-meter run.

There are two “national” meets for high school track, but the performances by all three local athletes/relays listed above would have won the same event at the other meet, the Nike Outdoor Nationals in Oregon.

