Sidney’s Garrett Guinther sets pole vault meet record at New Balance Nationals

In the same national meet, the Vandalia-Butler boys 4x400-meter relay finished third, surpassing the Ohio record they set earlier this month when they won the Division I state championship. The quartet of Tayven Crump, Levi Campbell, Brayden Thaxton and Jordan Gross finished in a time of 3 minutes, 10.96 seconds.

Samuel Darmanie of Springboro finished second in the boys 2000-meter steeplechase at New Balance nationals in a time of 5:46.07. Darmanie had finished fifth at Ohio’s state meet in the 3200-meter run.

There are two “national” meets for high school track, but the performances by all three local athletes/relays listed above would have won the same event at the other meet, the Nike Outdoor Nationals in Oregon.