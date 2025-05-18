Six relievers star on Bullpen Night as Reds win third straight game, clinch Ohio Cup trophy

The original probable starter was rookie Chase Petty, who had been a Nervous Norvis in his two major-league starts.

So to take the pressure off, manager Tito Francona decided to use Brent Suter as an opener, “And play it inning-by-inning.”

When Suter pitched three scoreless innings and it was 0-0, Francona decided to stick with proven pitchers.

So Lyon Richardson pitched two and Luis Mey pitched one. That set it up for Francona’s established bullpen rotation — Graham Ashcraft in the seventh, Tony Santillan in the eighth and closer Emilio Pagan in the ninth.

The only blemish was a fifth-inning home off Richardson by Daniel Schneemann to give Cleveland a 1-0 lead.

Will Benson quickly took care of that, leading off the bottom of the fifth with his third home run in the last three days.

Up to then, Cleveland pitcher Slade Cecconi, making his season’s debut and first-ever start for the Guardians, limited the Reds to two hits.

Then came the turnaround inning, the bottom of the sixth. Cecconi appeared to have TJ Friedl struck out on a 1-and-2 pitch on the outside corner. But umpire Austin Jones called it a ball.

Friedl took advantage and pulled the next pitch into right field for a hustle double. Santiago Espinal shortened to bunt but let the pitch pass.

Cleveland’s infielders crashed in, expecting a bunt. Espinal showed bunt, then quickly pulled his bat back and slashed a run-scoring go-ahead single to right.

“Espy (Espinal) is probably the one guy, maybe (Jose) Trevino the same way, who has the ability to do that,” said Francona. “It’s the old-fashioned Butcher Boy.

“They were getting kind of aggressive taking away the bunt,” he added. “So it was really good that he did swing.”

Austin Hays followed with a single to make it 3-1 and the final run came in the seventh off the bat of somebody not in the original lineup. When Gavin Lux was scratched with back spasms, Rece Hinds replaced him and cold-cocked a 423-foot home run to straight-away center.

But the night belonged to the bullpen and Suter said, “I had a lot of fun at work tonight.”

For his three innings, he gave up no runs, three hits, struck out one and walked nobody. In fact, the six Reds pitchers issued no walks.

Pagan pitched a 1-2-3 ninth for his 11th save and aimed praise at everybody but himself, starting off with the non-used Petty.

“First and foremost, Chase Petty is going to help this team for many years to come,” he said. “It didn’t work out tonight, we didn’t use him, but he’ll be ready when his name is called.”

Of the bullpen he said, “We take a lot of pride in our bullpen. We kinda jokingly, but also kinda seriously think we’re the best unit in the game. We’re having a lot of fun executing as often as possible.”

And Pagan sees nothing but sunshine and flowers for the Reds.

“We’re a good team, man,” he said. “We gotta get more consistent, but there is no reason why we can’t win this division. No disrespect to the teams in our division, but when we’re playing the way we can we can beat anybody.”

What Suter provided put a broad smile on Francona’s face.

“He’s been good the whole year, but he does it with enthusiasm. He takes the mound and it looks as if everybody has some extra pep in their step.”

When Suter enters a room, everybody knows he is in it. He talks faster than his fastball, the third slowest in MLB. But he never centers it, his pitches wear out the outside edges.

Talking about the bullpen, he said, “We all did a great job of attacking the zone and staying ahead, forcing weak contact...that’s a good lineup over there. That’s a really good team.

“We did a good job of forcing the issue and minimizing baserunners,” he added. “They got some hits but we did a good job of making pitches when we had to.”

The Guardians had six hits, but only one chance with runners in scoring position. They were 0 for 1.

In contrast, the Reds were 1 for 8 with runners in scoring position and struck out 15 times, four by Elly De La Cruz.

Rookie Luis Mey, used mostly in non-dangerous situations, has earned his way into high-leverage situations and he was in it Saturday, forced to face the toughest part of Cleveland’s lineup.

It was 1-1 in the sixth when he entered. His first 13 pitches were either 101 or 100 miles an hour. The other three were 99.

His first pitch was 101 to Jose Ramirez. He eventually flied to center. He struck out Kyle Manzardo at 100, threw the first pitch to Carlos Santana at 101, then coaxed a weak grounder to first.

After his 1-2-3 inning, the Reds scored two runs in the bottom of the sixth that gave Mey his first major-league win.

And during the post-game media scrum, not one person mentioned it...by clinching the three-game series with wins in the first two games, the Reds won back the Ohio Cup.

It comes back into their possession after the Indians/Guardians held it for a decade, since 2015.

The Reds, though, are more interested in making it a three-game sweep Sunday afternoon.

