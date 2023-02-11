Smith leads Dayton to halftime lead against Saint Louis

Malachi Smith scored 14 points in the first half to lead the Dayton Flyers to a 41-34 halftime lead against Saint Louis on Friday night at UD Arena. There were nine lead changes in the half and two ties.
Here’s a quick recap of the first half:
Key player: Smith returned to the starting lineup after missing the game Tuesday at Virginia Commonwealth with an ankle injury. He made 5 of 7 shots from the field, including 2 of 4 3-pointers. He also tallied five assists in 17 minutes.
Key stat: The teams combined to make 11 of 22 3-pointers. Saint Louis made 5 of 9. Dayton made 6 of 13.
Gibson Jimerson, of Saint Louis, made 2 of 3 3-pointers. He made both 3s on the team’s first two possessions.
Big run: Dayton turned an 18-13 deficit at the 14:17 mark into a 22-18 lead at the 11:33 mark. Smith scored the last four points in the run on back-to-back layups.
Lineup news: R.J. Blakney is sidelined with an injury he suffered at VCU. Smith and Koby Brea started. Mike Sharavjamts came off the bench after starting the last game.
