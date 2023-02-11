Smith leads Dayton to halftime lead against Saint Louis

Gibson Jimerson, of Saint Louis, made 2 of 3 3-pointers. He made both 3s on the team’s first two possessions.

Big run: Dayton turned an 18-13 deficit at the 14:17 mark into a 22-18 lead at the 11:33 mark. Smith scored the last four points in the run on back-to-back layups.

Lineup news: R.J. Blakney is sidelined with an injury he suffered at VCU. Smith and Koby Brea started. Mike Sharavjamts came off the bench after starting the last game.