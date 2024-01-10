Smitherman named new football coach at Beavercreek

Smitherman was a head coach at Tri-County North and Stebbins before spending the last seven seasons Xenia. He also previously served as an assistant coach at Beavercreek for five seasons.

“We are very excited to announce Trace Smitherman as the next head football coach at Beavercreek High School. He has dedicated his coaching career to advancing and nurturing student-athletes’ talents in his football programs, bringing Beavercreek a wealth of knowledge, experience, and familiarity with opponents in the Greater Western Ohio Conference (GWOC).” Beavercreek Athletic Director Brad Pompos said in a release.

At Xenia, Smitherman was 41-33.

Smitherman has been recognized as coach of the year by the Miami Valley Football Coaches Association four times (2014, 2015, 2018 and 2019). He also earned Southwest District coach of the year honors in Division II by the Associated Press in 2015 and 2018.

Beavercreek’s last winning season came in 2017.

Smitherman will be recommended by Superintendent Paul Otten to the board of education at its February meeting.