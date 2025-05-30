Softball regional finals rescheduled due to rain

Softball regional finals were set to be played throughout Southwest Ohio on Friday, but Mother Nature had other plans.
We will update this story as we get more information, but so far at least three games have been rescheduled from Friday to Saturday while another will go on Saturday as previously planned:
Here is the new schedule for Saturday:
Division IV
Kenton Ridge vs. Newark Licking Valley, Mason High School, Noon
Division V
Springfield Shawnee vs. Baltimore Liberty Union, Centerville High School, 1 p.m.
Division VI
Tri-Village vs. Minster, Bellefontaine High School, Noon (as originally scheduled)
Division VII
Southeastern vs. Covington, Northmont High School, 3 p.m.
In Other News
1
Dayton offers scholarship to 2026 guard from Columbus
2
Heading into rematch series vs. Cubs, the Reds are looking forward to...
3
Archdeacon: Dave Corfman is about to enter an elite running fraternity
4
Briceno blasts three home runs as Whitecaps wallop Dragons 14-1
5
High school softball: Rastatter, Cougar bats dominant as KR rolls to...
About the Author