South Bend Cubs pull away in 6th inning, beat Dayton Dragons 9-2

Dayton starting pitcher Jose Montero was exceptional, tossing five scoreless innings. Montero allowed just three hits, all singles, with one walk and four strikeouts. He left the game with a 2-0 lead through five innings.

But it was a tough night for the Dayton bullpen. South Bend scored four runs in the sixth against Dayton reliever Will Cannon, and they added three more in the seventh against Dylan Simmons to build a 7-2 lead. The Cubs tacked on two more in the eighth on a home run by Brian Kalmer against Dayton’s Brody Jessee to make it 9-2 and close out the scoring.

The Dragons had six hits over the first four innings but did not collect another hit over the final five innings of the game. Ariel Almonte went 2 for 4 and was the only Dayton player with more than one hit. The Dragons did not have an extra base hit in the game.