SPIRE Academy forward will visit Dayton in September

Collin Ross, a 6-foot-10 forward in the class of 2026, will visit the Dayton Flyers from Sept. 3-5, according to a report Monday by the Pro Insight account on X.
Ross also has scheduled visits with Saint Louis (Aug. 21-23), Virginia Commonwealth (Aug. 27-29) and Santa Clara (Sept. 12-14).
Ross received a scholarship offer from Dayton in May. His most recent offers came from Vanderbilt, Saint Louis and George Washington.
Ross played for SPIRE Academy in Geneva, Ohio, as a junior. He’s originally from Georgia and attended River Ridge High School north of Atlanta before the move to SPIRE.
Ross sat behind the Dayton bench with SPIRE teammates during a game against New Mexico State last season.
Ross ranks 199th in the Rivals.com rankings for the 2026 class.
Eric Bossi, of 247Sports.com, wrote in May that Ross “is a thin but extremely mobile and long-armed pogo stick around the rim. ... He’s an absolute no-brainer at the mid to upper-mid major level but it wouldn’t be a surprise to see high majors that are willing to bank on his athletic ability and their ability to develop him physically and from a skill standpoint.”
Ross is the second 2026 recruit to schedule a visit with Dayton in recent days. Cody Peck, a 6-foot-11 forward from North Carolina, will visit Dayton Flyers on Sept. 13, according to a report Friday by Dushawn London, of 247sports.com.
