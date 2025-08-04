SPIRE Academy forward will visit Dayton in September

Ross received a scholarship offer from Dayton in May. His most recent offers came from Vanderbilt, Saint Louis and George Washington.

Ross played for SPIRE Academy in Geneva, Ohio, as a junior. He’s originally from Georgia and attended River Ridge High School north of Atlanta before the move to SPIRE.

Ross sat behind the Dayton bench with SPIRE teammates during a game against New Mexico State last season.

Ross ranks 199th in the Rivals.com rankings for the 2026 class.

Eric Bossi, of 247Sports.com, wrote in May that Ross “is a thin but extremely mobile and long-armed pogo stick around the rim. ... He’s an absolute no-brainer at the mid to upper-mid major level but it wouldn’t be a surprise to see high majors that are willing to bank on his athletic ability and their ability to develop him physically and from a skill standpoint.”

Ross is the second 2026 recruit to schedule a visit with Dayton in recent days. Cody Peck, a 6-foot-11 forward from North Carolina, will visit Dayton Flyers on Sept. 13, according to a report Friday by Dushawn London, of 247sports.com.