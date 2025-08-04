Breaking: Ohio law to force libraries, public buildings to remove tampons from men’s restrooms

SPIRE Academy forward will visit Dayton in September

Collin Ross also looking at SLU, VCU and Santa Clara
Three recruits from Spire Academy (left to right: Jackson Williams, Jayon Alexander and Collin Ross) watch from behind the bench as Dayton plays New Mexico State on Wednesday, Nov. 20, 2024, at UD Arena. David Jablonski/Staff

Credit: David Jablonski

Credit: David Jablonski

Three recruits from Spire Academy (left to right: Jackson Williams, Jayon Alexander and Collin Ross) watch from behind the bench as Dayton plays New Mexico State on Wednesday, Nov. 20, 2024, at UD Arena. David Jablonski/Staff
Sports
By
30 minutes ago
X

Collin Ross, a 6-foot-10 forward in the class of 2026, will visit the Dayton Flyers from Sept. 3-5, according to a report Monday by the Pro Insight account on X.

Ross also has scheduled visits with Saint Louis (Aug. 21-23), Virginia Commonwealth (Aug. 27-29) and Santa Clara (Sept. 12-14).

Ross received a scholarship offer from Dayton in May. His most recent offers came from Vanderbilt, Saint Louis and George Washington.

Ross played for SPIRE Academy in Geneva, Ohio, as a junior. He’s originally from Georgia and attended River Ridge High School north of Atlanta before the move to SPIRE.

Ross sat behind the Dayton bench with SPIRE teammates during a game against New Mexico State last season.

Ross ranks 199th in the Rivals.com rankings for the 2026 class.

Eric Bossi, of 247Sports.com, wrote in May that Ross “is a thin but extremely mobile and long-armed pogo stick around the rim. ... He’s an absolute no-brainer at the mid to upper-mid major level but it wouldn’t be a surprise to see high majors that are willing to bank on his athletic ability and their ability to develop him physically and from a skill standpoint.”

Ross is the second 2026 recruit to schedule a visit with Dayton in recent days. Cody Peck, a 6-foot-11 forward from North Carolina, will visit Dayton Flyers on Sept. 13, according to a report Friday by Dushawn London, of 247sports.com.

In Other News
1
Hamilton West Side Little League to play Illinois in regional game...
2
High school football rewind: Greater Western Ohio Conference
3
Ask Hal: When will managers quit relying on analytics?
4
Nominate your athlete for the Dayton Daily News Athlete of the Week
5
Dayton guard, still only 18, much stronger after one year in college...

About the Author

Follow David Jablonski on facebookFollow David Jablonski on twitter

David Jablonski covers the Dayton Flyers and other sports for the Dayton Daily News, Springfield News-Sun and Journal News.