Sports on TV 1/30: Blue Jackets travel to Chicago

Columbus Blue Jackets' Mason Marchment, left, celebrates his hat trick against the Tampa Bay Lightning with teammate Adam Fantilli during the third period of an NHL hockey game, Saturday, Jan. 24, 2026, in Columbus, Ohio. (AP Photo/Jay LaPrete)

Credit: AP

15 minutes ago
(All times Eastern)

Schedule subject to change and/or blackouts

Friday, Jan. 30

COLLEGE BASKETBALL (MEN’S)

6 p.m.

CBSSN — Kent St. at Akron

7 p.m.

FS1 — Providence at Villanova

8 p.m.

CBSSN — Dayton at Saint Louis

ESPNU — TBA

FOX — Michigan at Michigan St.

9 p.m.

ESPN2 — Loyola of Chicago at VCU

FS1 — Boise St. at Grand Canyon

10 p.m.

CBSSN — UNLV at Nevada

COLLEGE BASKETBALL (WOMEN’S)

6 p.m.

ESPNU — Columbia at Princeton

COLLEGE GYMNASTICS (WOMEN’S)

6 p.m.

SECN — Oklahoma at Kentucky

7:30 p.m.

ESPN2 — Arkansas at Florida

7:45 p.m.

SECN — LSU at Missouri

COLLEGE WRESTLING

7 p.m.

ACCN — Virginia Tech at NC State

GOLF

3:30 a.m.

GOLF — DP World Tour: The Bapco Energies Bahrain Championship, Second Round, Royal GC, Kingdom of Bahrain, Bahrain

11:30 a.m.

GOLF — LPGA Tour: The Hilton Grand Vacations Tournament of Champions, Second Round, Lake Nona Golf & Country Club, Orlando, Fla.

3 p.m.

GOLF — PGA Tour: The Farmers Insurance Open, Second Round, Torrey Pines South Course, San Diego

4 a.m. (Saturday)

GOLF — DP World Tour: The Bapco Energies Bahrain Championship, Third Round, Royal GC, Kingdom of Bahrain, Bahrain

NBA BASKETBALL

7:40 p.m.

ESPN — Memphis at New Orleans

10:05 p.m.

ESPN — Detroit at Golden State

NHL HOCKEY

8:30 p.m.

NHLN — Columbus at Chicago

TENNIS

3:30 a.m.

ESPN — ATP: The Australian Open, Semifinals, Melbourne, Australia

3:30 a.m. (Saturday)

ESPN — WTA: The Australian Open, Championship, Melbourne, Australia

