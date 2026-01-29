Sports on TV 1/30: Blue Jackets travel to Chicago

(All times Eastern)
Schedule subject to change and/or blackouts
Friday, Jan. 30
COLLEGE BASKETBALL (MEN’S)
6 p.m.
CBSSN — Kent St. at Akron
7 p.m.
FS1 — Providence at Villanova
8 p.m.
CBSSN — Dayton at Saint Louis
ESPNU — TBA
FOX — Michigan at Michigan St.
9 p.m.
ESPN2 — Loyola of Chicago at VCU
FS1 — Boise St. at Grand Canyon
10 p.m.
CBSSN — UNLV at Nevada
COLLEGE BASKETBALL (WOMEN’S)
6 p.m.
ESPNU — Columbia at Princeton
COLLEGE GYMNASTICS (WOMEN’S)
6 p.m.
SECN — Oklahoma at Kentucky
7:30 p.m.
ESPN2 — Arkansas at Florida
7:45 p.m.
SECN — LSU at Missouri
COLLEGE WRESTLING
7 p.m.
ACCN — Virginia Tech at NC State
GOLF
3:30 a.m.
GOLF — DP World Tour: The Bapco Energies Bahrain Championship, Second Round, Royal GC, Kingdom of Bahrain, Bahrain
11:30 a.m.
GOLF — LPGA Tour: The Hilton Grand Vacations Tournament of Champions, Second Round, Lake Nona Golf & Country Club, Orlando, Fla.
3 p.m.
GOLF — PGA Tour: The Farmers Insurance Open, Second Round, Torrey Pines South Course, San Diego
4 a.m. (Saturday)
GOLF — DP World Tour: The Bapco Energies Bahrain Championship, Third Round, Royal GC, Kingdom of Bahrain, Bahrain
NBA BASKETBALL
7:40 p.m.
ESPN — Memphis at New Orleans
10:05 p.m.
ESPN — Detroit at Golden State
NHL HOCKEY
8:30 p.m.
NHLN — Columbus at Chicago
TENNIS
3:30 a.m.
ESPN — ATP: The Australian Open, Semifinals, Melbourne, Australia
3:30 a.m. (Saturday)
ESPN — WTA: The Australian Open, Championship, Melbourne, Australia