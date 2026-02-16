Sports on TV 2/16: Houston travels to Iowa State in key Big 12 matchup

(All times Eastern)
Schedule subject to change and/or blackouts
Monday, Feb. 16
COLLEGE BASKETBALL (MEN’S)
6 p.m.
CBSSN — Colgate at Boston U.
7 p.m.
ESPN — Syracuse at Duke
ESPNU — Bethune-Cookman at Jackson St.
8 p.m.
CBSSN — Drexel at Stony Brook
9 p.m.
ESPN — Houston at Iowa St.
COLLEGE BASKETBALL (WOMEN’S)
2 p.m.
FOX — Utah at Oklahoma St.
7:30 p.m.
SECN — Mississippi St. at Arkansas
SOCCER (MEN’S)
2:30 p.m.
ESPN2 — La Liga: Barcelona at Girona FC
