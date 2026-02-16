Sports on TV 2/16: Houston travels to Iowa State in key Big 12 matchup

Houston guard Emanuel Sharp, left, looks to pass around the defense of Utah forward Kendyl Sanders, right, during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game, Tuesday, Feb. 10, 2026, in Salt Lake City. (AP Photo/Tyler Tate)

48 minutes ago
(All times Eastern)

Schedule subject to change and/or blackouts

Monday, Feb. 16

COLLEGE BASKETBALL (MEN’S)

6 p.m.

CBSSN — Colgate at Boston U.

7 p.m.

ESPN — Syracuse at Duke

ESPNU — Bethune-Cookman at Jackson St.

8 p.m.

CBSSN — Drexel at Stony Brook

9 p.m.

ESPN — Houston at Iowa St.

COLLEGE BASKETBALL (WOMEN’S)

2 p.m.

FOX — Utah at Oklahoma St.

7:30 p.m.

SECN — Mississippi St. at Arkansas

SOCCER (MEN’S)

2:30 p.m.

ESPN2 — La Liga: Barcelona at Girona FC

