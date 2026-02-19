Sports on TV 2/19: Wright State hosts IU Indy on ESPN+

(All times Eastern)
Schedule subject to change and/or blackouts
Thursday, Feb. 19
COLLEGE BASKETBALL (MEN’S)
6 p.m.
CBSSN — FIU at Liberty
7 p.m.
ESPN2 — Memphis at South Florida
ESPNU — UNC-Asheville at High Point
ESPN+ — IU Indy at Wright State
8 p.m.
CBSSN — Hampton at Hofstra
9 p.m.
ESPN2 — Tulane at North Texas
ESPNU — Idaho at Portland St.
COLLEGE BASKETBALL (WOMEN’S)
6 p.m.
ACCN — North Carolina at Virginia Tech
6:30 p.m.
SECN — Oklahoma at Georgia
7 p.m.
ESPN — NC State at Duke
8 p.m.
ACCN — Stanford at Miami
PEACOCK — Wisconsin at Southern Cal
8:30 p.m.
SECN — South Carolina at Alabama
9 p.m.
ESPN — LSU at Mississippi
10 p.m.
BTN — Washington at UCLA
COLLEGE HOCKEY (MEN’S)
7:30 p.m.
BTN — Notre Dame at Michigan St.
GOLF
5 a.m.
GOLF — DP World Tour: Magical Kenya Open presented by absa, First Round, Karen Country Club, Nairobi, Kenya
4 p.m.
GOLF — PGA Tour: The Genesis Invitational, First Round, The Riviera Country Club, Pacific Palisades, Calif.
10 p.m.
GOLF — LPGA Tour: Honda LPGA Thailand, Second Round, Siam Country Club (Old Course), Pattaya, Chonburi, Thailand
5 a.m. (Friday)
GOLF — DP World Tour: Magical Kenya Open presented by absa, Second Round, Karen Country Club, Nairobi, Kenya
HORSE RACING
3 p.m.
FS2 — NYRA: America’s Day at the Races
NBA BASKETBALL
7:30 p.m.
PRIME VIDEO — Detroit at New York
10 p.m.
PRIME VIDEO — Boston at Golden State
NBL BASKETBALL
5:30 a.m. (Friday)
NBATV — Adelaide at Perth
RUGBY (MEN’S)
1:55 a.m. (Friday)
FS2 — NRL: Dolphins at New Zealand
4:05 a.m. (Friday)
FS2 — NRL: Penrith at Wests
SOCCER (MEN’S)
8 p.m.
FS1 — CONCACAF Champions League: L.A. Galaxy at Sporting San Miguelito, First Round - Leg 1
SOCCER (WOMEN’S)
12:40 p.m.
CBSSN — UEFA Champions League: Wolfsburg at Juventus, Round of 16 - Leg 2
2:55 p.m.
CBSSN — UEFA Champions League: Atlético Madrid at Manchester United, Round of 16 - Leg 2
TENNIS
5 a.m.
TENNIS CHANNEL — Doha-ATP & Dubai-WTA Quarterfinals
6 a.m.
TENNIS CHANNEL — Doha-ATP & Dubai-WTA Quarterfinals
10 a.m.
TENNIS CHANNEL — Delray Beach-ATP & Rio de Janeiro-ATP Early Rounds; Doha-ATP & Dubai-WTA Quarterfinals