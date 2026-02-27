Breaking: Outage impacting water bill payments could be resolved Monday, county officials say

Sports on TV 2/27: RedHawks travel to Western Michigan on CBSSN

Miami (Ohio) fans look on during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game against Bowling Green, Friday, Feb. 20, 2026, in Oxford, Ohio. (AP Photo/Jeff Dean)

5 hours ago
(All times Eastern)

Schedule subject to change and/or blackouts

Friday, Feb. 27

AUTO RACING

12:30 p.m.

FS2 — Indy NXT Series: Practice, Streets of St. Petersburg, St. Petersburg, Fla.

1:30 p.m.

FS2 — NTT IndyCar Series: Practice, Streets of St. Petersburg, St. Petersburg, Fla.

COLLEGE BASEBALL

7 p.m.

ACCN — Florida at Miami

COLLEGE BASKETBALL (MEN’S)

6 p.m.

CBSSN — Miami (Ohio) at W. Michigan

ESPNU — Yale at Cornell

7 p.m.

ESPN2 — Dayton at George Washington

8 p.m.

FOX — Michigan at Illinois

9 p.m.

COLLEGE GYMNASTICS (WOMEN’S)

6 p.m.

SECN — Georgia at Kentucky

7:45 p.m.

SECN — Auburn at Oklahoma

9:30 p.m.

SECN — Alabama at LSU

COLLEGE HOCKEY (MEN’S)

6 p.m.

BTN — Minnesota at Michigan

8:30 p.m.

BTN — Ohio St. at Michigan St.

COLLEGE SOFTBALL

5 p.m.

ACCN — Notre Dame at Georgia Tech

GOLF

5:30 a.m.

GOLF — DP World Tour: Investec South African Open Championship, Second Round, Stellenbosch GC, Stellenbosch, South Africa

2 p.m.

GOLF — PGA Tour: Cognizant Classic in the Palm Beaches, Second Round, PGA National Resort (The Champion Course), Palm Beach Gardens, Fla.

8:30 p.m.

GOLF — LPGA Tour: HSBC Women’s World Championship, Third Round, Sentosa Golf Club (Tanjong Course), Singapore

5:30 a.m. (Saturday)

GOLF — DP World Tour: Investec South African Open Championship, Third Round, Stellenbosch GC, Stellenbosch, South Africa

NBA BASKETBALL

7:10 p.m.

ESPN — Cleveland at Detroit

9:35 p.m.

ESPN — Denver at Oklahoma City

NHL HOCKEY

7 p.m.

NHLN — Vegas at Washington

SOCCER (MEN’S)

3 p.m.

USA — English Premier League: Aston Villa at Wolverhampton Wanderers

