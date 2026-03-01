Sports on TV 2/28: LeBron vs. Steph in primetime on NBC

Saturday, Feb. 28

AUTO RACING

8:30 a.m.

FS1 — Indy NXT Series: Practice, Streets of St. Petersburg, St. Petersburg, Fla.

9:30 a.m.

FS1 — NTT IndyCar Series: Practice, Streets of St. Petersburg, St. Petersburg, Fla.

Noon

FOX — NASCAR CRAFTSMAN Truck Series: NASCAR Craftsman Truck Series Race at St. Petersburg, Grand Prix of St. Petersburg, St. Petersburg, Fla.

3 p.m.

CW — NASCAR O’Reilly Auto Parts Series: Focused Health 250, Circuit of the Americas, Austin, Texas

3:30 p.m.

FS2 — Indy NXT Series: Qualifications, Streets of St. Petersburg, St. Petersburg, Fla.

4:30 p.m.

FS2 — NTT IndyCar Series: Qualifications, Streets of St. Petersburg, St. Petersburg, Fla.

COLLEGE BASKETBALL (MEN’S)

Noon

ACCN — Florida St. at Georgia Tech

BTN — Iowa at Penn St.

CW — NC State at Notre Dame

FS1 — Seton Hall at UConn

12:30 p.m.

USA — Fordham at VCU

1 p.m.

SECN — Missouri at Mississippi St.

1:30 p.m.

TNT — Georgetown at Xavier

TRUTV — Georgetown at Xavier

2 p.m.

ACCN — Boston College at Miami

BTN — Oregon at Northwestern

CBS — San Diego St. at New Mexico

CBSSN — Oklahoma St. at Cincinnati

FS1 — UCLA at Minnesota

3:30 p.m.

TNT — Utah at Arizona St.

TRUTV — Utah at Arizona St.

SECN — South Carolina at Georgia

4 p.m.

ACCN — Pittsburgh at California

BTN — Nebraska at Southern Cal

CBS — Texas Tech at Iowa St.

CBSSN — Richmond at Loyola of Chicago

ESPN — Kansas at Arizona

ESPNU — CIAA Tournament: TBD, Championship, Baltimore, Md.

FS1 — Wisconsin at Washington

5:30 p.m.

FOX — BYU at West Virginia

TNT — Providence at Creighton

TRUTV — Providence at Creighton

5:45 p.m.

CW — Syracuse at Wake Forest

6 p.m.

ACCN — SMU at Stanford

CBSSN — San Francisco at Pacific

ESPNU — Liberty at Jacksonville St.

SECN — Oklahoma at LSU

6:30 p.m.

ESPN — TBA

ESPN2 — TCU at Kansas St.

8 p.m.

CBSSN — Oregon St. at Santa Clara

FOX — Villanova at St. John’s

FS1 — Baylor at UCF

8:30 p.m.

SECN — Mississippi at Auburn

10 p.m.

CBSSN — Nevada at UNLV

FS1 — Grand Canyon at Utah St.

10:30 p.m.

ESPN — Gonzaga at Saint Mary’s (Calif.)

ESPN2 — UC Santa Barbara at UC Irvine

COLLEGE BASKETBALL (WOMEN’S)

2:30 p.m.

FOX — Maryland at Michigan

6 p.m.

FS1 — Kansas at Oklahoma St.

8 p.m.

ESPNU — Gonzaga at Portland

COLLEGE GYMNASTICS (WOMEN’S)

6 p.m.

BTN — B1G Quad Meet: From University Park, Pa.

COLLEGE HOCKEY (MEN’S)

8 p.m.

BTN — Ohio St. at Michigan St.

GOLF

5:30 a.m.

GOLF — DP World Tour: Investec South African Open Championship, Third Round, Stellenbosch GC, Stellenbosch, South Africa

1 p.m.

GOLF — PGA Tour: Cognizant Classic in the Palm Beaches, Third Round, PGA National Resort (The Champion Course), Palm Beach Gardens, Fla.

3 p.m.

NBC — PGA Tour: Cognizant Classic in the Palm Beaches, Third Round, PGA National Resort (The Champion Course), Palm Beach Gardens, Fla.

8:30 p.m.

GOLF — LPGA Tour: HSBC Women’s World Championship, Third Round, Sentosa Golf Club (Tanjong Course), Singapore

4:30 a.m. (Sunday)

GOLF — DP World Tour: Investec South African Open Championship, Final Round, Stellenbosch GC, Stellenbosch, South Africa

NBA BASKETBALL

3 p.m.

PRIME VIDEO — Houston at Miami

8:30 p.m.

ABC — L.A. Lakers at Golden State

NHL HOCKEY

12:25 p.m.

ABC — Pittsburgh at N.Y. Rangers

3 p.m.

ABC — Boston at Philadelphia

7 p.m.

NHLN — Calgary at Los Angeles

SOCCER (MEN’S)

7:30 a.m.

USA — English Premier League: Sunderland at AFC Bournemouth

10 a.m.

USA — English Premier League: West Ham United at Liverpool

12:30 p.m.

NBC — English Premier League: Manchester City at Leeds United