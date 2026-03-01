Sports on TV 2/28: LeBron vs. Steph in primetime on NBC

Los Angeles Lakers forward LeBron James (23) dunks the ball during the second half of an NBA basketball game against the Orlando Magic, Tuesday, Feb. 24, 2026, in Los Angeles. (AP Photo/Caroline Brehman)

Credit: AP

Credit: AP

Los Angeles Lakers forward LeBron James (23) dunks the ball during the second half of an NBA basketball game against the Orlando Magic, Tuesday, Feb. 24, 2026, in Los Angeles. (AP Photo/Caroline Brehman)
Sports
1 hour ago
X

(All times Eastern)

Schedule subject to change and/or blackouts

Saturday, Feb. 28

AUTO RACING

8:30 a.m.

FS1 — Indy NXT Series: Practice, Streets of St. Petersburg, St. Petersburg, Fla.

9:30 a.m.

FS1 — NTT IndyCar Series: Practice, Streets of St. Petersburg, St. Petersburg, Fla.

Noon

FOX — NASCAR CRAFTSMAN Truck Series: NASCAR Craftsman Truck Series Race at St. Petersburg, Grand Prix of St. Petersburg, St. Petersburg, Fla.

3 p.m.

CW — NASCAR O’Reilly Auto Parts Series: Focused Health 250, Circuit of the Americas, Austin, Texas

3:30 p.m.

FS2 — Indy NXT Series: Qualifications, Streets of St. Petersburg, St. Petersburg, Fla.

4:30 p.m.

FS2 — NTT IndyCar Series: Qualifications, Streets of St. Petersburg, St. Petersburg, Fla.

COLLEGE BASKETBALL (MEN’S)

Noon

ACCN — Florida St. at Georgia Tech

BTN — Iowa at Penn St.

CW — NC State at Notre Dame

FS1 — Seton Hall at UConn

12:30 p.m.

USA — Fordham at VCU

1 p.m.

SECN — Missouri at Mississippi St.

1:30 p.m.

TNT — Georgetown at Xavier

TRUTV — Georgetown at Xavier

2 p.m.

ACCN — Boston College at Miami

BTN — Oregon at Northwestern

CBS — San Diego St. at New Mexico

CBSSN — Oklahoma St. at Cincinnati

FS1 — UCLA at Minnesota

3:30 p.m.

TNT — Utah at Arizona St.

TRUTV — Utah at Arizona St.

SECN — South Carolina at Georgia

4 p.m.

ACCN — Pittsburgh at California

BTN — Nebraska at Southern Cal

CBS — Texas Tech at Iowa St.

CBSSN — Richmond at Loyola of Chicago

ESPN — Kansas at Arizona

ESPNU — CIAA Tournament: TBD, Championship, Baltimore, Md.

FS1 — Wisconsin at Washington

5:30 p.m.

FOX — BYU at West Virginia

TNT — Providence at Creighton

TRUTV — Providence at Creighton

5:45 p.m.

CW — Syracuse at Wake Forest

6 p.m.

ACCN — SMU at Stanford

CBSSN — San Francisco at Pacific

ESPNU — Liberty at Jacksonville St.

SECN — Oklahoma at LSU

6:30 p.m.

ESPN — TBA

ESPN2 — TCU at Kansas St.

8 p.m.

CBSSN — Oregon St. at Santa Clara

FOX — Villanova at St. John’s

FS1 — Baylor at UCF

8:30 p.m.

SECN — Mississippi at Auburn

10 p.m.

CBSSN — Nevada at UNLV

FS1 — Grand Canyon at Utah St.

10:30 p.m.

ESPN — Gonzaga at Saint Mary’s (Calif.)

ESPN2 — UC Santa Barbara at UC Irvine

COLLEGE BASKETBALL (WOMEN’S)

2:30 p.m.

FOX — Maryland at Michigan

6 p.m.

FS1 — Kansas at Oklahoma St.

8 p.m.

ESPNU — Gonzaga at Portland

COLLEGE GYMNASTICS (WOMEN’S)

6 p.m.

BTN — B1G Quad Meet: From University Park, Pa.

COLLEGE HOCKEY (MEN’S)

8 p.m.

BTN — Ohio St. at Michigan St.

GOLF

5:30 a.m.

GOLF — DP World Tour: Investec South African Open Championship, Third Round, Stellenbosch GC, Stellenbosch, South Africa

1 p.m.

GOLF — PGA Tour: Cognizant Classic in the Palm Beaches, Third Round, PGA National Resort (The Champion Course), Palm Beach Gardens, Fla.

3 p.m.

NBC — PGA Tour: Cognizant Classic in the Palm Beaches, Third Round, PGA National Resort (The Champion Course), Palm Beach Gardens, Fla.

8:30 p.m.

GOLF — LPGA Tour: HSBC Women’s World Championship, Third Round, Sentosa Golf Club (Tanjong Course), Singapore

4:30 a.m. (Sunday)

GOLF — DP World Tour: Investec South African Open Championship, Final Round, Stellenbosch GC, Stellenbosch, South Africa

NBA BASKETBALL

3 p.m.

PRIME VIDEO — Houston at Miami

8:30 p.m.

ABC — L.A. Lakers at Golden State

NHL HOCKEY

12:25 p.m.

ABC — Pittsburgh at N.Y. Rangers

3 p.m.

ABC — Boston at Philadelphia

7 p.m.

NHLN — Calgary at Los Angeles

SOCCER (MEN’S)

7:30 a.m.

USA — English Premier League: Sunderland at AFC Bournemouth

10 a.m.

USA — English Premier League: West Ham United at Liverpool

12:30 p.m.

NBC — English Premier League: Manchester City at Leeds United

In Other News
1
Sports on TV 3/1: Ohio State hosts Purdue on CBS
2
Wright State basketball: Raiders rally from 18-point halftime deficit...
3
Girls basketball: Fairmont dominates Mason to win D-I district title
4
Wright State women’s basketball: Ninth-seeded Raiders open league...
5
Boys basketball: Urbana races past Valley View, advances to district...