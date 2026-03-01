Sports on TV 2/28: LeBron vs. Steph in primetime on NBC

(All times Eastern)
Schedule subject to change and/or blackouts
Saturday, Feb. 28
AUTO RACING
8:30 a.m.
FS1 — Indy NXT Series: Practice, Streets of St. Petersburg, St. Petersburg, Fla.
9:30 a.m.
FS1 — NTT IndyCar Series: Practice, Streets of St. Petersburg, St. Petersburg, Fla.
Noon
FOX — NASCAR CRAFTSMAN Truck Series: NASCAR Craftsman Truck Series Race at St. Petersburg, Grand Prix of St. Petersburg, St. Petersburg, Fla.
3 p.m.
CW — NASCAR O’Reilly Auto Parts Series: Focused Health 250, Circuit of the Americas, Austin, Texas
3:30 p.m.
FS2 — Indy NXT Series: Qualifications, Streets of St. Petersburg, St. Petersburg, Fla.
4:30 p.m.
FS2 — NTT IndyCar Series: Qualifications, Streets of St. Petersburg, St. Petersburg, Fla.
COLLEGE BASKETBALL (MEN’S)
Noon
ACCN — Florida St. at Georgia Tech
BTN — Iowa at Penn St.
CW — NC State at Notre Dame
FS1 — Seton Hall at UConn
12:30 p.m.
USA — Fordham at VCU
1 p.m.
SECN — Missouri at Mississippi St.
1:30 p.m.
TNT — Georgetown at Xavier
TRUTV — Georgetown at Xavier
2 p.m.
ACCN — Boston College at Miami
BTN — Oregon at Northwestern
CBS — San Diego St. at New Mexico
CBSSN — Oklahoma St. at Cincinnati
FS1 — UCLA at Minnesota
3:30 p.m.
TNT — Utah at Arizona St.
TRUTV — Utah at Arizona St.
SECN — South Carolina at Georgia
4 p.m.
ACCN — Pittsburgh at California
BTN — Nebraska at Southern Cal
CBS — Texas Tech at Iowa St.
CBSSN — Richmond at Loyola of Chicago
ESPN — Kansas at Arizona
ESPNU — CIAA Tournament: TBD, Championship, Baltimore, Md.
FS1 — Wisconsin at Washington
5:30 p.m.
FOX — BYU at West Virginia
TNT — Providence at Creighton
TRUTV — Providence at Creighton
5:45 p.m.
CW — Syracuse at Wake Forest
6 p.m.
ACCN — SMU at Stanford
CBSSN — San Francisco at Pacific
ESPNU — Liberty at Jacksonville St.
SECN — Oklahoma at LSU
6:30 p.m.
ESPN — TBA
ESPN2 — TCU at Kansas St.
8 p.m.
CBSSN — Oregon St. at Santa Clara
FOX — Villanova at St. John’s
FS1 — Baylor at UCF
8:30 p.m.
SECN — Mississippi at Auburn
10 p.m.
CBSSN — Nevada at UNLV
FS1 — Grand Canyon at Utah St.
10:30 p.m.
ESPN — Gonzaga at Saint Mary’s (Calif.)
ESPN2 — UC Santa Barbara at UC Irvine
COLLEGE BASKETBALL (WOMEN’S)
2:30 p.m.
FOX — Maryland at Michigan
6 p.m.
FS1 — Kansas at Oklahoma St.
8 p.m.
ESPNU — Gonzaga at Portland
COLLEGE GYMNASTICS (WOMEN’S)
6 p.m.
BTN — B1G Quad Meet: From University Park, Pa.
COLLEGE HOCKEY (MEN’S)
8 p.m.
BTN — Ohio St. at Michigan St.
GOLF
5:30 a.m.
GOLF — DP World Tour: Investec South African Open Championship, Third Round, Stellenbosch GC, Stellenbosch, South Africa
1 p.m.
GOLF — PGA Tour: Cognizant Classic in the Palm Beaches, Third Round, PGA National Resort (The Champion Course), Palm Beach Gardens, Fla.
3 p.m.
NBC — PGA Tour: Cognizant Classic in the Palm Beaches, Third Round, PGA National Resort (The Champion Course), Palm Beach Gardens, Fla.
8:30 p.m.
GOLF — LPGA Tour: HSBC Women’s World Championship, Third Round, Sentosa Golf Club (Tanjong Course), Singapore
4:30 a.m. (Sunday)
GOLF — DP World Tour: Investec South African Open Championship, Final Round, Stellenbosch GC, Stellenbosch, South Africa
NBA BASKETBALL
3 p.m.
PRIME VIDEO — Houston at Miami
8:30 p.m.
ABC — L.A. Lakers at Golden State
NHL HOCKEY
12:25 p.m.
ABC — Pittsburgh at N.Y. Rangers
3 p.m.
ABC — Boston at Philadelphia
7 p.m.
NHLN — Calgary at Los Angeles
SOCCER (MEN’S)
7:30 a.m.
USA — English Premier League: Sunderland at AFC Bournemouth
10 a.m.
USA — English Premier League: West Ham United at Liverpool
12:30 p.m.
NBC — English Premier League: Manchester City at Leeds United