Sports on TV 2/5: Ohio State travels to Maryland, UC hosts West Virginia

Ohio State guard Bruce Thornton, top front, looks to pass the ball as Wisconsin guard Nick Boyd, bottom, falls during the second half of an NCAA college basketball game Saturday, Jan. 31, 2026, in Madison, Wis. (AP Photo/Kayla Wolf)

Sports
1 hour ago
(All times Eastern)

Schedule subject to change and/or blackouts

Thursday, Feb. 5

COLLEGE BASKETBALL (MEN’S)

6:30 p.m.

FS1 — Penn St. at Michigan

7 p.m.

CBSSN — William & Mary at UNC-Wilmington

ESPN2 — West Virginia at Cincinnati

ESPNU — TBA

8:30 p.m.

FS1 — Ohio St. at Maryland

9 p.m.

CBSSN — Jacksonville St. at W. Kentucky

ESPN2 — Memphis at UAB

COLLEGE BASKETBALL (WOMEN’S)

6 p.m.

ACCN — Clemson at North Carolina

6:30 p.m.

SECN — Mississippi St. at South Carolina

7 p.m.

BTN — Minnesota at Iowa

ESPN — Duke at Louisville

8 p.m.

ACCN — Florida St. at NC State

9 p.m.

BTN — Southern Cal at Northwestern

ESPN — LSU at Texas

PEACOCK — Ohio St. at Washington

SECN — Mississippi at Alabama

GOLF

4 a.m.

GOLF — DP World Tour: Qatar Masters, First Round, Doha GC, Doha, Qatar

3:30 p.m.

GOLF — PGA Tour: WM Phoenix Open, First Round, TPC Scottsdale (Stadium Course), Scottsdale, Ariz.

4 a.m. (Friday)

GOLF — DP World Tour: Qatar Masters, Second Round, Doha GC, Doha, Qatar

NBA BASKETBALL

7:30 p.m.

PRIME VIDEO — Chicago at Toronto

10 p.m.

PRIME VIDEO — Golden State at Phoenix

