Sports on TV 2/6: Dayton basketball travels to VCU on ESPN2

(All times Eastern)
Schedule subject to change and/or blackouts
(All times Eastern)
Schedule subject to change and/or blackouts
Friday, Feb. 6
COLLEGE BASKETBALL (MEN’S)
6 p.m.
CBSSN — Loyola of Chicago at Davidson
7 p.m.
ESPN2 — Dayton at VCU
8 p.m.
CBSSN — Bradley at N. Iowa
FOX — UConn at St. John’s
9 p.m.
ESPNU — Belmont at UIC
COLLEGE GYMNASTICS (WOMEN’S)
7 p.m.
SECN — Georgia at Arkansas
8:45 p.m.
SECN — Alabama at Oklahoma
9 p.m.
ESPN2 — Florida at Missouri
COLLEGE WRESTLING
7 p.m.
ACCN — NC State at Pittsburgh
GOLF
4 a.m.
GOLF — DP World Tour: Qatar Masters, Second Round, Doha GC, Doha, Qatar
3:30 p.m.
GOLF — PGA Tour: WM Phoenix Open, Second Round, TPC Scottsdale (Stadium Course), Scottsdale, Ariz.
4:30 a.m. (Saturday)
GOLF — DP World Tour: Qatar Masters, Third Round, Doha GC, Doha, Qatar
NBA BASKETBALL
7:30 p.m.
PRIME VIDEO — New York at Detroit
10 p.m.
PRIME VIDEO — L.A. Clippers at Sacramento
SOCCER (MEN’S)
3 p.m.
USA — English Premier League: Crystal Palace at Nottingham Forest