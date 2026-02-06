Sports on TV 2/6: Dayton basketball travels to VCU on ESPN2

Dayton's Amaël L'Etang shoots against St. Bonaventure on Tuesday, Feb. 3, 2026, at UD Arena. David Jablonski/Staff

(All times Eastern)

Schedule subject to change and/or blackouts

Friday, Feb. 6

COLLEGE BASKETBALL (MEN’S)

6 p.m.

CBSSN — Loyola of Chicago at Davidson

7 p.m.

ESPN2 — Dayton at VCU

8 p.m.

CBSSN — Bradley at N. Iowa

FOX — UConn at St. John’s

9 p.m.

ESPNU — Belmont at UIC

COLLEGE GYMNASTICS (WOMEN’S)

7 p.m.

SECN — Georgia at Arkansas

8:45 p.m.

SECN — Alabama at Oklahoma

9 p.m.

ESPN2 — Florida at Missouri

COLLEGE WRESTLING

7 p.m.

ACCN — NC State at Pittsburgh

GOLF

4 a.m.

GOLF — DP World Tour: Qatar Masters, Second Round, Doha GC, Doha, Qatar

3:30 p.m.

GOLF — PGA Tour: WM Phoenix Open, Second Round, TPC Scottsdale (Stadium Course), Scottsdale, Ariz.

4:30 a.m. (Saturday)

GOLF — DP World Tour: Qatar Masters, Third Round, Doha GC, Doha, Qatar

NBA BASKETBALL

7:30 p.m.

PRIME VIDEO — New York at Detroit

10 p.m.

PRIME VIDEO — L.A. Clippers at Sacramento

SOCCER (MEN’S)

3 p.m.

USA — English Premier League: Crystal Palace at Nottingham Forest

