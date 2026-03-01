Sports on TV 3/1: Ohio State hosts Purdue on CBS

(All times Eastern)
Schedule subject to change and/or blackouts
Sunday, March 1
AUTO RACING
9 a.m.
FS1 — NTT IndyCar Series: Warmup, Streets of St. Petersburg, St. Petersburg, Fla.
10 a.m.
FS1 — Indy NXT Series: Streets of St. Petersburg, Streets of St. Petersburg, St. Petersburg, Fla.
Noon
FOX — NTT IndyCar Series: Firestone Grand Prix of St. Petersburg, Streets of St. Petersburg, St. Petersburg, Fla.
3:30 p.m.
FOX — NASCAR Cup Series: DuraMax Grand Prix Powered by RelaDyne, Circuit of the Americas, Austin, Texas
COLLEGE BASKETBALL (MEN’S)
Noon
FS1 — Rutgers at Maryland
USA — La Salle at Davidson
1:30 p.m.
CBS — Purdue at Ohio St.
3:45 p.m.
CBS — Michigan St. at Indiana
4 p.m.
FS1 — DePaul at Marquette
7 p.m.
CBSSN — Coll. of Charleston at UNC-Wilmington
COLLEGE BASKETBALL (WOMEN’S)
Noon
ACCN — Virginia Tech at Virginia
BTN — Ohio St. at Michigan St.
ESPN — Duke at North Carolina
SECN — Texas at Alabama
2 p.m.
ACCN — NC State at Pittsburgh
BTN — TBA
CW — Clemson at Stanford
ESPN — Vanderbilt at Tennessee
FS1 — Iowa St. at Kansas St.
SECN — Auburn at Arkansas
3:30 p.m.
PEACOCK — Seton Hall at Butler
4 p.m.
ACCN — Florida St. at Wake Forest
ESPN — Baylor at TCU
ESPN2 — Notre Dame at Louisville
ESPNU — Memphis at UTSA
SECN — LSU at Mississippi St.
5:30 p.m.
PEACOCK — Marquette at Providence
6 p.m.
FS1 — UCLA at Southern Cal
7:30 p.m.
TNT — UConn at St. John’s
COLLEGE GYMNASTICS (WOMEN’S)
4 p.m.
BTN — B1G Quad Meet: From University Park, Pa.
COLLEGE SOFTBALL
6 p.m.
ACCN — Stanford at Louisville
GOLF
4:30 a.m.
GOLF — DP World Tour: Investec South African Open Championship, Final Round, Stellenbosch GC, Stellenbosch, South Africa
1 p.m.
GOLF — PGA Tour: Cognizant Classic in the Palm Beaches, Final Round, PGA National Resort (The Champion Course), Palm Beach Gardens, Fla.
3 p.m.
NBC — PGA Tour: Cognizant Classic in the Palm Beaches, Final Round, PGA National Resort (The Champion Course), Palm Beach Gardens, Fla.
9 p.m.
GOLF — TGL: Jupiter Links Golf Club vs. Boston Common Golf
NBA BASKETBALL
1 p.m.
ABC — San Antonio at New York
3:30 p.m.
ABC — Minnesota at Denver
8 p.m.
NBC — Oklahoma City at Dallas
PEACOCK — Oklahoma City at Dallas
NHL HOCKEY
1 p.m.
TNT — Vegas at Pittsburgh
TRUTV — Vegas at Pittsburgh
6:30 p.m.
ESPN — Florida at N.Y. Islanders
SOCCER (MEN’S)
9 a.m.
USA — English Premier League: Tottenham Hotspur at Fulham
TRACK AND FIELD
1 p.m.
NBC — USATF: 2026 Indoor Championships, New York