Sports on TV 3/1: Ohio State hosts Purdue on CBS

Sunday, March 1

AUTO RACING

9 a.m.

FS1 — NTT IndyCar Series: Warmup, Streets of St. Petersburg, St. Petersburg, Fla.

10 a.m.

FS1 — Indy NXT Series: Streets of St. Petersburg, Streets of St. Petersburg, St. Petersburg, Fla.

Noon

FOX — NTT IndyCar Series: Firestone Grand Prix of St. Petersburg, Streets of St. Petersburg, St. Petersburg, Fla.

3:30 p.m.

FOX — NASCAR Cup Series: DuraMax Grand Prix Powered by RelaDyne, Circuit of the Americas, Austin, Texas

COLLEGE BASKETBALL (MEN’S)

Noon

FS1 — Rutgers at Maryland

USA — La Salle at Davidson

1:30 p.m.

CBS — Purdue at Ohio St.

3:45 p.m.

CBS — Michigan St. at Indiana

4 p.m.

FS1 — DePaul at Marquette

7 p.m.

CBSSN — Coll. of Charleston at UNC-Wilmington

COLLEGE BASKETBALL (WOMEN’S)

Noon

ACCN — Virginia Tech at Virginia

BTN — Ohio St. at Michigan St.

ESPN — Duke at North Carolina

SECN — Texas at Alabama

2 p.m.

ACCN — NC State at Pittsburgh

BTN — TBA

CW — Clemson at Stanford

ESPN — Vanderbilt at Tennessee

FS1 — Iowa St. at Kansas St.

SECN — Auburn at Arkansas

3:30 p.m.

PEACOCK — Seton Hall at Butler

4 p.m.

ACCN — Florida St. at Wake Forest

ESPN — Baylor at TCU

ESPN2 — Notre Dame at Louisville

ESPNU — Memphis at UTSA

SECN — LSU at Mississippi St.

5:30 p.m.

PEACOCK — Marquette at Providence

6 p.m.

FS1 — UCLA at Southern Cal

7:30 p.m.

TNT — UConn at St. John’s

COLLEGE GYMNASTICS (WOMEN’S)

4 p.m.

BTN — B1G Quad Meet: From University Park, Pa.

COLLEGE SOFTBALL

6 p.m.

ACCN — Stanford at Louisville

GOLF

4:30 a.m.

GOLF — DP World Tour: Investec South African Open Championship, Final Round, Stellenbosch GC, Stellenbosch, South Africa

1 p.m.

GOLF — PGA Tour: Cognizant Classic in the Palm Beaches, Final Round, PGA National Resort (The Champion Course), Palm Beach Gardens, Fla.

3 p.m.

NBC — PGA Tour: Cognizant Classic in the Palm Beaches, Final Round, PGA National Resort (The Champion Course), Palm Beach Gardens, Fla.

9 p.m.

GOLF — TGL: Jupiter Links Golf Club vs. Boston Common Golf

NBA BASKETBALL

1 p.m.

ABC — San Antonio at New York

3:30 p.m.

ABC — Minnesota at Denver

8 p.m.

NBC — Oklahoma City at Dallas

PEACOCK — Oklahoma City at Dallas

NHL HOCKEY

1 p.m.

TNT — Vegas at Pittsburgh

TRUTV — Vegas at Pittsburgh

6:30 p.m.

ESPN — Florida at N.Y. Islanders

SOCCER (MEN’S)

9 a.m.

USA — English Premier League: Tottenham Hotspur at Fulham

TRACK AND FIELD

1 p.m.

NBC — USATF: 2026 Indoor Championships, New York