Sports on TV 3/1: Ohio State hosts Purdue on CBS

Ohio State guard Bruce Thornton (2) celebrates with teammates Christoph Tilly (13) and Gabe Cupps (4) after Ohio State defeated Wisconsin in an NCAA college basketball game Tuesday, Feb. 17, 2026, in Columbus, Ohio. (AP Photo/Sue Ogrocki)

Credit: AP

Credit: AP

Ohio State guard Bruce Thornton (2) celebrates with teammates Christoph Tilly (13) and Gabe Cupps (4) after Ohio State defeated Wisconsin in an NCAA college basketball game Tuesday, Feb. 17, 2026, in Columbus, Ohio. (AP Photo/Sue Ogrocki)
Sports
1 hour ago
X

(All times Eastern)

Schedule subject to change and/or blackouts

Sunday, March 1

AUTO RACING

9 a.m.

FS1 — NTT IndyCar Series: Warmup, Streets of St. Petersburg, St. Petersburg, Fla.

10 a.m.

FS1 — Indy NXT Series: Streets of St. Petersburg, Streets of St. Petersburg, St. Petersburg, Fla.

Noon

FOX — NTT IndyCar Series: Firestone Grand Prix of St. Petersburg, Streets of St. Petersburg, St. Petersburg, Fla.

3:30 p.m.

FOX — NASCAR Cup Series: DuraMax Grand Prix Powered by RelaDyne, Circuit of the Americas, Austin, Texas

COLLEGE BASKETBALL (MEN’S)

Noon

FS1 — Rutgers at Maryland

USA — La Salle at Davidson

1:30 p.m.

CBS — Purdue at Ohio St.

3:45 p.m.

CBS — Michigan St. at Indiana

4 p.m.

FS1 — DePaul at Marquette

7 p.m.

CBSSN — Coll. of Charleston at UNC-Wilmington

COLLEGE BASKETBALL (WOMEN’S)

Noon

ACCN — Virginia Tech at Virginia

BTN — Ohio St. at Michigan St.

ESPN — Duke at North Carolina

SECN — Texas at Alabama

2 p.m.

ACCN — NC State at Pittsburgh

BTN — TBA

CW — Clemson at Stanford

ESPN — Vanderbilt at Tennessee

FS1 — Iowa St. at Kansas St.

SECN — Auburn at Arkansas

3:30 p.m.

PEACOCK — Seton Hall at Butler

4 p.m.

ACCN — Florida St. at Wake Forest

ESPN — Baylor at TCU

ESPN2 — Notre Dame at Louisville

ESPNU — Memphis at UTSA

SECN — LSU at Mississippi St.

5:30 p.m.

PEACOCK — Marquette at Providence

6 p.m.

FS1 — UCLA at Southern Cal

7:30 p.m.

TNT — UConn at St. John’s

COLLEGE GYMNASTICS (WOMEN’S)

4 p.m.

BTN — B1G Quad Meet: From University Park, Pa.

COLLEGE SOFTBALL

6 p.m.

ACCN — Stanford at Louisville

GOLF

4:30 a.m.

GOLF — DP World Tour: Investec South African Open Championship, Final Round, Stellenbosch GC, Stellenbosch, South Africa

1 p.m.

GOLF — PGA Tour: Cognizant Classic in the Palm Beaches, Final Round, PGA National Resort (The Champion Course), Palm Beach Gardens, Fla.

3 p.m.

NBC — PGA Tour: Cognizant Classic in the Palm Beaches, Final Round, PGA National Resort (The Champion Course), Palm Beach Gardens, Fla.

9 p.m.

GOLF — TGL: Jupiter Links Golf Club vs. Boston Common Golf

NBA BASKETBALL

1 p.m.

ABC — San Antonio at New York

3:30 p.m.

ABC — Minnesota at Denver

8 p.m.

NBC — Oklahoma City at Dallas

PEACOCK — Oklahoma City at Dallas

NHL HOCKEY

1 p.m.

TNT — Vegas at Pittsburgh

TRUTV — Vegas at Pittsburgh

6:30 p.m.

ESPN — Florida at N.Y. Islanders

SOCCER (MEN’S)

9 a.m.

USA — English Premier League: Tottenham Hotspur at Fulham

TRACK AND FIELD

1 p.m.

NBC — USATF: 2026 Indoor Championships, New York

In Other News
1
Sports on TV 2/28: LeBron vs. Steph in primetime on NBC
2
Wright State basketball: Raiders rally from 18-point halftime deficit...
3
Girls basketball: Fairmont dominates Mason to win D-I district title
4
Wright State women’s basketball: Ninth-seeded Raiders open league...
5
Boys basketball: Urbana races past Valley View, advances to district...