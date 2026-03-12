Sports on TV 3/12: A-10 tournament to be featured on USA Network

Saint Louis' Robbie Avila (21) spins toward the basket as Dayton's Jordan Derkack (4) defends during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game, Tuesday, Feb. 24, 2026, in Dayton, Ohio. (AP Photo/Kareem Elgazzar)

Credit: AP

Sports
1 hour ago
(All times Eastern)

Schedule subject to change and/or blackouts

Thursday, March 12

AUSTRALIAN RULES FOOTBALL (MEN’S)

4:25 a.m. (Friday)

FS2 — AFL: Hawthorn at Essendon

AUTO RACING

10:30 p.m.

APPLE TV — Formula 1: Practice, Shanghai International Circuit, Shanghai

2:30 a.m. (Friday)

APPLE TV — Formula 1: Sprint Qualifying, Shanghai International Circuit, Shanghai

BASKETBALL (WOMEN’S)

7:45 p.m.

TRUTV — FIBA World Cup Qualifying: Puerto Rico vs. U.S., San Juan, Puerto Rico

COLLEGE BASEBALL

7 p.m.

ACCN — Georgia Tech at Clemson

COLLEGE BASKETBALL (MEN’S)

11:30 a.m.

USA — Atlantic 10 Tournament: George Washington vs. Fordham, Second Round, Pittsburgh

Noon

BTN — Big Ten Tournament: TBD vs. Ohio St., Third Round, Chicago

ESPN2 — Atlantic Coast Tournament: TBD vs. Virginia, Quarterfinal, Charlotte, N.C.

NBCSN — Big East Tournament: TBD vs. St. John’s, Quarterfinal, New York

PEACOCK — Big East Tournament: TBD vs. St. John’s, Quarterfinal, New York

12:30 p.m.

ESPN — Big 12 Tournament: TBD vs. Texas Tech, Quarterfinal, Kansas City, Mo.

SECN — Southeastern Tournament: TBD vs. Missouri, Second Round, Nashville, Tenn.

2 p.m.

USA — Atlantic 10 Tournament: TBD vs. George Mason, Second Round, Pittsburgh

2:30 p.m.

BTN — Big Ten Tournament: TBD vs. Wisconsin, Third Round, Chicago

ESPN2 — Atlantic Coast Tournament: TBD vs. Miami, Quarterfinal, Charlotte, N.C.

NBCSN — Big East Tournament: Creighton vs. Seton Hall, Quarterfinal, New York

PEACOCK — Big East Tournament: Creighton vs. Seton Hall, Quarterfinal, New York

3 p.m.

CBSSN — Mountain West Tournament: TBD vs. Utah St., Quarterfinal, Las Vegas

ESPN — Big 12 Tournament: TBD vs. Arizona, Quarterfinal, Kansas City, Mo.

SECN — Southeastern Tournament: TBD vs. Tennessee, Second Round, Nashville, Tenn.

5 p.m.

USA — Atlantic 10 Tournament: Rhode Island vs. Duquesne, Second Round, Pittsburgh

5:30 p.m.

CBSSN — Mountain West Tournament: TBD vs. Grand Canyon, Quarterfinal, Las Vegas

6:30 p.m.

BTN — Big Ten Tournament: TBD vs. Purdue, Third Round, Chicago

7 p.m.

ESPN — Atlantic Coast Tournament: TBD vs. Duke, Quarterfinal, Charlotte, N.C.

ESPN2 — Big 12 Tournament: TBD vs. Houston, Quarterfinal, Kansas City, Mo.

ESPNU — American Athletic Tournament: TBD vs. Charlotte, Second Round, Birmingham, Ala.

FS1 — Big East Tournament: TBD vs. UConn, Quarterfinal, New York

SECN — Southeastern Tournament: TBD vs. Georgia, Second Round, Nashville, Tenn.

7:30 p.m.

USA — Atlantic 10 Tournament: TBD vs. Davidson, Second Round, Pittsburgh

9 p.m.

BTN — Big Ten Tournament: TBD vs. UCLA, Third Round, Chicago

CBSSN — Mountain West Tournament: TBD vs. San Diego St., Quarterfinal, Las Vegas

9:30 p.m.

ESPN — Atlantic Coast Tournament: TBD vs. North Carolina, Quarterfinal, Charlotte, N.C.

ESPN2 — Big 12 Tournament: TBD vs. Kansas, Quarterfinal, Kansas City, Mo.

ESPNU — American Athletic Tournament: TBD vs. North Texas, Second Round, Birmingham, Ala.

FS1 — Big East Tournament: TBD vs. Villanova, Quarterfinal, New York

SECN — Southeastern Tournament: TBD vs. Texas A&M, Second Round, Nashville, Tenn.

11:30 p.m.

CBSSN — Mountain West Tournament: TBD vs. New Mexico, Quarterfinal, Las Vegas

COLLEGE BASKETBALL (WOMEN’S)

5 p.m.

ESPNU — Southland Tournament: TBD, Championship, Lake Charles, La.

GOLF

1 p.m.

GOLF — PGA Tour: The PLAYERS Championship, First Round, TPC Sawgrass (The PLAYERS Stadium Course), Ponte Vedra Beach, Fla.

11:30 p.m.

FS1 — LIV Golf League: Second Round, Sentosa Golf Club, Singapore

HORSE RACING

3 p.m.

FS2 — NYRA: America’s Day at the Races

MLB BASEBALL

1 p.m.

MLBN — Spring Training: Boston vs. Minnesota, Fort Myers, Fla.

6 p.m.

MLBN — Spring Training: Atlanta vs. Pittsburgh, Bradenton, Fla.

9 p.m.

MLBN — Spring Training: Kansas City vs. San Diego, Peoria, Ariz.

NBA BASKETBALL

7 p.m.

PRIME VIDEO — Philadelphia at Detroit

9:30 p.m.

PRIME VIDEO — Boston at Oklahoma City

PARALYMPICS

4 a.m.

USA — Alpine Skiing: Women’s Giant Slalom: Run 1

5:30 a.m.

USA — Curling: Mixed Doubles Gold, Bronze Final

7:30 a.m.

USA — Alpine Skiing: Women’s Giant Slalom: Run 2

8:25 a.m.

USA — Curling: Norway vs. U.S. (Mixed Team)

11 a.m.

USA — Alpine Skiing: Women’s Giant Slalom: Run 2

4 a.m. (Friday)

USA — Alpine Skiing: Men’s Slalom: Run 1

5:50 a.m. (Friday)

USA — Curling: Mixed Team Semifinal

RUGBY (MEN’S)

4:55 a.m.

FS2 — NRL: Parramatta at Brisbane

SOCCER (MEN’S)

7:55 p.m.

FS2 — CONCACAF Champions League: Tigres de la UANL at FC Cincinnati, Round of 16 - Leg 1

9:55 p.m.

FS2 — CONCACAF Champions League: Seattle at Vancouver, Round of 16 - Leg 1

TENNIS

2 p.m.

TENNIS CHANNEL — Indian Wells - Live; ATP/WTA Quarterfinals

