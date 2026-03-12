Sports on TV 3/12: A-10 tournament to be featured on USA Network

(All times Eastern)
Schedule subject to change and/or blackouts
Thursday, March 12
AUSTRALIAN RULES FOOTBALL (MEN’S)
4:25 a.m. (Friday)
FS2 — AFL: Hawthorn at Essendon
AUTO RACING
10:30 p.m.
APPLE TV — Formula 1: Practice, Shanghai International Circuit, Shanghai
2:30 a.m. (Friday)
APPLE TV — Formula 1: Sprint Qualifying, Shanghai International Circuit, Shanghai
BASKETBALL (WOMEN’S)
7:45 p.m.
TRUTV — FIBA World Cup Qualifying: Puerto Rico vs. U.S., San Juan, Puerto Rico
COLLEGE BASEBALL
7 p.m.
ACCN — Georgia Tech at Clemson
COLLEGE BASKETBALL (MEN’S)
11:30 a.m.
USA — Atlantic 10 Tournament: George Washington vs. Fordham, Second Round, Pittsburgh
Noon
BTN — Big Ten Tournament: TBD vs. Ohio St., Third Round, Chicago
ESPN2 — Atlantic Coast Tournament: TBD vs. Virginia, Quarterfinal, Charlotte, N.C.
NBCSN — Big East Tournament: TBD vs. St. John’s, Quarterfinal, New York
PEACOCK — Big East Tournament: TBD vs. St. John’s, Quarterfinal, New York
12:30 p.m.
ESPN — Big 12 Tournament: TBD vs. Texas Tech, Quarterfinal, Kansas City, Mo.
SECN — Southeastern Tournament: TBD vs. Missouri, Second Round, Nashville, Tenn.
2 p.m.
USA — Atlantic 10 Tournament: TBD vs. George Mason, Second Round, Pittsburgh
2:30 p.m.
BTN — Big Ten Tournament: TBD vs. Wisconsin, Third Round, Chicago
ESPN2 — Atlantic Coast Tournament: TBD vs. Miami, Quarterfinal, Charlotte, N.C.
NBCSN — Big East Tournament: Creighton vs. Seton Hall, Quarterfinal, New York
PEACOCK — Big East Tournament: Creighton vs. Seton Hall, Quarterfinal, New York
3 p.m.
CBSSN — Mountain West Tournament: TBD vs. Utah St., Quarterfinal, Las Vegas
ESPN — Big 12 Tournament: TBD vs. Arizona, Quarterfinal, Kansas City, Mo.
SECN — Southeastern Tournament: TBD vs. Tennessee, Second Round, Nashville, Tenn.
5 p.m.
USA — Atlantic 10 Tournament: Rhode Island vs. Duquesne, Second Round, Pittsburgh
5:30 p.m.
CBSSN — Mountain West Tournament: TBD vs. Grand Canyon, Quarterfinal, Las Vegas
6:30 p.m.
BTN — Big Ten Tournament: TBD vs. Purdue, Third Round, Chicago
7 p.m.
ESPN — Atlantic Coast Tournament: TBD vs. Duke, Quarterfinal, Charlotte, N.C.
ESPN2 — Big 12 Tournament: TBD vs. Houston, Quarterfinal, Kansas City, Mo.
ESPNU — American Athletic Tournament: TBD vs. Charlotte, Second Round, Birmingham, Ala.
FS1 — Big East Tournament: TBD vs. UConn, Quarterfinal, New York
SECN — Southeastern Tournament: TBD vs. Georgia, Second Round, Nashville, Tenn.
7:30 p.m.
USA — Atlantic 10 Tournament: TBD vs. Davidson, Second Round, Pittsburgh
9 p.m.
BTN — Big Ten Tournament: TBD vs. UCLA, Third Round, Chicago
CBSSN — Mountain West Tournament: TBD vs. San Diego St., Quarterfinal, Las Vegas
9:30 p.m.
ESPN — Atlantic Coast Tournament: TBD vs. North Carolina, Quarterfinal, Charlotte, N.C.
ESPN2 — Big 12 Tournament: TBD vs. Kansas, Quarterfinal, Kansas City, Mo.
ESPNU — American Athletic Tournament: TBD vs. North Texas, Second Round, Birmingham, Ala.
FS1 — Big East Tournament: TBD vs. Villanova, Quarterfinal, New York
SECN — Southeastern Tournament: TBD vs. Texas A&M, Second Round, Nashville, Tenn.
11:30 p.m.
CBSSN — Mountain West Tournament: TBD vs. New Mexico, Quarterfinal, Las Vegas
COLLEGE BASKETBALL (WOMEN’S)
5 p.m.
ESPNU — Southland Tournament: TBD, Championship, Lake Charles, La.
GOLF
1 p.m.
GOLF — PGA Tour: The PLAYERS Championship, First Round, TPC Sawgrass (The PLAYERS Stadium Course), Ponte Vedra Beach, Fla.
11:30 p.m.
FS1 — LIV Golf League: Second Round, Sentosa Golf Club, Singapore
HORSE RACING
3 p.m.
FS2 — NYRA: America’s Day at the Races
MLB BASEBALL
1 p.m.
MLBN — Spring Training: Boston vs. Minnesota, Fort Myers, Fla.
6 p.m.
MLBN — Spring Training: Atlanta vs. Pittsburgh, Bradenton, Fla.
9 p.m.
MLBN — Spring Training: Kansas City vs. San Diego, Peoria, Ariz.
NBA BASKETBALL
7 p.m.
PRIME VIDEO — Philadelphia at Detroit
9:30 p.m.
PRIME VIDEO — Boston at Oklahoma City
PARALYMPICS
4 a.m.
USA — Alpine Skiing: Women’s Giant Slalom: Run 1
5:30 a.m.
USA — Curling: Mixed Doubles Gold, Bronze Final
7:30 a.m.
USA — Alpine Skiing: Women’s Giant Slalom: Run 2
8:25 a.m.
USA — Curling: Norway vs. U.S. (Mixed Team)
11 a.m.
USA — Alpine Skiing: Women’s Giant Slalom: Run 2
4 a.m. (Friday)
USA — Alpine Skiing: Men’s Slalom: Run 1
5:50 a.m. (Friday)
USA — Curling: Mixed Team Semifinal
RUGBY (MEN’S)
4:55 a.m.
FS2 — NRL: Parramatta at Brisbane
SOCCER (MEN’S)
7:55 p.m.
FS2 — CONCACAF Champions League: Tigres de la UANL at FC Cincinnati, Round of 16 - Leg 1
9:55 p.m.
FS2 — CONCACAF Champions League: Seattle at Vancouver, Round of 16 - Leg 1
TENNIS
2 p.m.
TENNIS CHANNEL — Indian Wells - Live; ATP/WTA Quarterfinals