Sports on TV 3/2: Iowa State travels to Arizona on ESPN

Sports
1 minute ago
(All times Eastern)

Schedule subject to change and/or blackouts

Monday, March 2

COLLEGE BASKETBALL (MEN’S)

2 p.m.

ESPNU — American Athletic

7 p.m.

ESPN — Duke at NC State

7:30 p.m.

CBSSN — McNeese St. at Nicholls St.

9 p.m.

ESPN — Iowa St. at Arizona

GOLF

7 p.m.

ESPN2 — TGL: Los Angeles Golf Club vs. New York Golf Club

MLB BASEBALL

1 p.m.

ESPN — Spring Training: Atlanta vs. Detroit

NBA BASKETBALL

10 p.m.

PEACOCK — L.A. Clippers at Golden State

