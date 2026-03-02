Sports on TV 3/2: Iowa State travels to Arizona on ESPN

(All times Eastern)
Schedule subject to change and/or blackouts
Monday, March 2
COLLEGE BASKETBALL (MEN’S)
2 p.m.
ESPNU — American Athletic
7 p.m.
ESPN — Duke at NC State
7:30 p.m.
CBSSN — McNeese St. at Nicholls St.
9 p.m.
ESPN — Iowa St. at Arizona
GOLF
7 p.m.
ESPN2 — TGL: Los Angeles Golf Club vs. New York Golf Club
MLB BASEBALL
1 p.m.
ESPN — Spring Training: Atlanta vs. Detroit
NBA BASKETBALL
10 p.m.
PEACOCK — L.A. Clippers at Golden State
