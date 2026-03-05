Sports on TV 3/5: Reds will face Dodgers in spring training action on ESPN

(All times Eastern)
Schedule subject to change and/or blackouts
Thursday, March 5
COLLEGE BASKETBALL (MEN’S)
5 p.m.
ESPNU — SC State at NC Central
7 p.m.
CBSSN — Sam Houston St. at Delaware
ESPN2 — TBA
ESPNU — TBA
8 p.m.
FS1 — Rutgers at Michigan St.
PEACOCK — Michigan at Iowa
9 p.m.
CBSSN — Kennesaw St. at UTEP
ESPN2 — South Florida at Memphis
COLLEGE BASKETBALL (WOMEN’S)
11 a.m.
ACCN — Atlantic Coast Tournament: TBD, Second Round, Duluth, Ga.
SECN — Southeastern Tournament: TBD, Second Round, Greenville, S.C.
1:30 p.m.
ACCN — Atlantic Coast Tournament: TBD, Second Round, Duluth, Ga.
SECN — Southeastern Tournament: TBD, Second Round, Greenville, S.C.
5 p.m.
ACCN — Atlantic Coast Tournament: TBD, Second Round, Duluth, Ga.
6 p.m.
SECN — Southeastern Tournament: TBD, Second Round, Greenville, S.C.
7:30 p.m.
ACCN — Atlantic Coast Tournament: TBD, Second Round, Duluth, Ga.
8:30 p.m.
SECN — Southeastern Tournament: TBD, Second Round, Greenville, S.C.
GOLF
5:30 a.m.
GOLF — DP World Tour: Joburg Open, First Round, Houghton GC, Johannesburg, South Africa
10 a.m.
GOLF — PGA Tour: Puerto Rico Open, First Round, Grand Reserve Golf Club, Rio Grande, Puerto Rico
2 p.m.
GOLF — PGA Tour: Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard, First Round, Arnold Palmer’s Bay Hill Club & Lodge, Orlando, Fla.
11 p.m.
GOLF — LPGA Tour: Blue Bay LPGA, Second Round, Jian Lake Blue Bay Golf Course, Hainan, China
5:30 a.m. (Friday)
GOLF — DP World Tour: Joburg Open, Second Round, Houghton GC, Johannesburg, South Africa
MLB BASEBALL
3 p.m.
ESPN — Spring Training: L.A. Dodgers at Cincinnati
NBA BASKETBALL
7:30 p.m.
PRIME VIDEO — Golden State at Houston
10 p.m.
PRIME VIDEO — L.A. Lakers at Denver
NHL HOCKEY
7 p.m.
ESPN — Florida at Columbus
9:30 p.m.
ESPN — N.Y. Islanders at Los Angeles
SOCCER (MEN’S)
3 p.m.
USA — English Premier League: Crystal Palace at Tottenham Hotspur