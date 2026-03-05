Sports on TV 3/5: Reds will face Dodgers in spring training action on ESPN

Cincinnati Reds' Eugenio Suárez celebrates in the dugout after scoring with manager Terry Francona against the Kansas City Royals during the fifth inning of a spring baseball game in Goodyear, Ariz., Tuesday, Feb. 24, 2026. (AP Photo/Chris Carlson)

Sports
1 minute ago
(All times Eastern)

Schedule subject to change and/or blackouts

Thursday, March 5

COLLEGE BASKETBALL (MEN’S)

5 p.m.

ESPNU — SC State at NC Central

7 p.m.

CBSSN — Sam Houston St. at Delaware

ESPN2 — TBA

ESPNU — TBA

8 p.m.

FS1 — Rutgers at Michigan St.

PEACOCK — Michigan at Iowa

9 p.m.

CBSSN — Kennesaw St. at UTEP

ESPN2 — South Florida at Memphis

COLLEGE BASKETBALL (WOMEN’S)

11 a.m.

ACCN — Atlantic Coast Tournament: TBD, Second Round, Duluth, Ga.

SECN — Southeastern Tournament: TBD, Second Round, Greenville, S.C.

1:30 p.m.

ACCN — Atlantic Coast Tournament: TBD, Second Round, Duluth, Ga.

SECN — Southeastern Tournament: TBD, Second Round, Greenville, S.C.

5 p.m.

ACCN — Atlantic Coast Tournament: TBD, Second Round, Duluth, Ga.

6 p.m.

SECN — Southeastern Tournament: TBD, Second Round, Greenville, S.C.

7:30 p.m.

ACCN — Atlantic Coast Tournament: TBD, Second Round, Duluth, Ga.

8:30 p.m.

SECN — Southeastern Tournament: TBD, Second Round, Greenville, S.C.

GOLF

5:30 a.m.

GOLF — DP World Tour: Joburg Open, First Round, Houghton GC, Johannesburg, South Africa

10 a.m.

GOLF — PGA Tour: Puerto Rico Open, First Round, Grand Reserve Golf Club, Rio Grande, Puerto Rico

2 p.m.

GOLF — PGA Tour: Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard, First Round, Arnold Palmer’s Bay Hill Club & Lodge, Orlando, Fla.

11 p.m.

GOLF — LPGA Tour: Blue Bay LPGA, Second Round, Jian Lake Blue Bay Golf Course, Hainan, China

5:30 a.m. (Friday)

GOLF — DP World Tour: Joburg Open, Second Round, Houghton GC, Johannesburg, South Africa

MLB BASEBALL

3 p.m.

ESPN — Spring Training: L.A. Dodgers at Cincinnati

NBA BASKETBALL

7:30 p.m.

PRIME VIDEO — Golden State at Houston

10 p.m.

PRIME VIDEO — L.A. Lakers at Denver

NHL HOCKEY

7 p.m.

ESPN — Florida at Columbus

9:30 p.m.

ESPN — N.Y. Islanders at Los Angeles

SOCCER (MEN’S)

3 p.m.

USA — English Premier League: Crystal Palace at Tottenham Hotspur

