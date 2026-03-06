Sports on TV 3/6: Miami travels to Athens with perfect season on the line on ESPN2

Miami University's Almar Atlason dunks the ball during their game against Toledo on Tuesday, March 3, 2026 at Millett Hall. The RedHawks won 74-72. JEREMY MILLER / CONTRIBUTED PHOTO

31 minutes ago
(All times Eastern)

Schedule subject to change and/or blackouts

Friday, March 6

AUTO RACING

10 a.m.

FS2 — NTT IndyCar Series: Practice, Phoenix Raceway, Avondale, Ariz.

2 p.m.

FS2 — NTT IndyCar Series: Qualifications, Phoenix Raceway, Avondale, Ariz.

4:30 p.m.

FS2 — NTT IndyCar Series: High Line & Final Practice, Phoenix Raceway, Avondale, Ariz.

COLLEGE BASKETBALL (MEN’S)

7 p.m.

ESPN2 — VCU at Dayton

8 p.m.

CBSSN — UCF at West Virginia

ESPNU — Ohio Valley Tournament: TBD, Semifinal, Evansville, Ind.

9 p.m.

ESPN2 — Miami at Ohio

FS1 — St. John’s at Seton Hall

10 p.m.

CBSSN — UNLV at San Diego St.

10:30 p.m.

ESPNU — Ohio Valley Tournament: TBD, Semifinal, Evansville, Ind.

COLLEGE BASKETBALL (WOMEN’S)

11 a.m.

ESPN2 — Atlantic Coast Tournament: TBD, Quarterfinal, Duluth, Ga.

Noon

ESPN — Southeastern Tournament: TBD, Quarterfinal, Greenville, S.C.

ESPNU — Big 12 Tournament: TBD, Quarterfinal, Kansas City, Mo.

1:30 p.m.

ACCN — Atlantic Coast Tournament: TBD, Quarterfinal, Duluth, Ga.

2:30 p.m.

ESPN — Southeastern Tournament: TBD, Quarterfinal, Greenville, S.C.

ESPNU — Big 12 Tournament: TBD, Quarterfinal, Kansas City, Mo.

5 p.m.

ESPN2 — Atlantic Coast Tournament: TBD, Quarterfinal, Duluth, Ga.

6 p.m.

SECN — Southeastern Tournament: TBD, Quarterfinal, Greenville, S.C.

7:30 p.m.

ACCN — Atlantic Coast Tournament: TBD, Quarterfinal, Duluth, Ga.

8:30 p.m.

SECN — Southeastern Tournament: TBD, Quarterfinal, Greenville, S.C.

COLLEGE LACROSSE (WOMEN’S)

5 p.m.

ACCN — Virginia Tech at Syracuse

GOLF

5:30 a.m.

GOLF — DP World Tour: Joburg Open, Second Round, Houghton GC, Johannesburg, South Africa

10 a.m.

GOLF — PGA Tour: Puerto Rico Open, Second Round, Grand Reserve Golf Club, Rio Grande, Puerto Rico

2 p.m.

GOLF — PGA Tour: Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard, Second Round, Arnold Palmer’s Bay Hill Club & Lodge, Orlando, Fla.

7 p.m.

GOLF — PGA Tour Champions: James Hardie Pro Football Hall of Fame invitational, First Round, The Old Course at Broken Sound Club, Boca Raton, Fla. (Taped)

11 p.m.

GOLF — LPGA Tour: Blue Bay LPGA, Third Round, Jian Lake Blue Bay Golf Course, Hainan, China

5:30 a.m. (Saturday)

GOLF — DP World Tour: Joburg Open, Third Round, Houghton GC, Johannesburg, South Africa

NBA BASKETBALL

7:10 p.m.

ESPN — Dallas at Boston

9:35 p.m.

ESPN — L.A. Clippers at San Antonio

