Sports on TV 3/6: Miami travels to Athens with perfect season on the line on ESPN2

Friday, March 6
AUTO RACING
10 a.m.
FS2 — NTT IndyCar Series: Practice, Phoenix Raceway, Avondale, Ariz.
2 p.m.
FS2 — NTT IndyCar Series: Qualifications, Phoenix Raceway, Avondale, Ariz.
4:30 p.m.
FS2 — NTT IndyCar Series: High Line & Final Practice, Phoenix Raceway, Avondale, Ariz.
COLLEGE BASKETBALL (MEN’S)
7 p.m.
ESPN2 — VCU at Dayton
8 p.m.
CBSSN — UCF at West Virginia
ESPNU — Ohio Valley Tournament: TBD, Semifinal, Evansville, Ind.
9 p.m.
ESPN2 — Miami at Ohio
FS1 — St. John’s at Seton Hall
10 p.m.
CBSSN — UNLV at San Diego St.
10:30 p.m.
ESPNU — Ohio Valley Tournament: TBD, Semifinal, Evansville, Ind.
COLLEGE BASKETBALL (WOMEN’S)
11 a.m.
ESPN2 — Atlantic Coast Tournament: TBD, Quarterfinal, Duluth, Ga.
Noon
ESPN — Southeastern Tournament: TBD, Quarterfinal, Greenville, S.C.
ESPNU — Big 12 Tournament: TBD, Quarterfinal, Kansas City, Mo.
1:30 p.m.
ACCN — Atlantic Coast Tournament: TBD, Quarterfinal, Duluth, Ga.
2:30 p.m.
ESPN — Southeastern Tournament: TBD, Quarterfinal, Greenville, S.C.
ESPNU — Big 12 Tournament: TBD, Quarterfinal, Kansas City, Mo.
5 p.m.
ESPN2 — Atlantic Coast Tournament: TBD, Quarterfinal, Duluth, Ga.
6 p.m.
SECN — Southeastern Tournament: TBD, Quarterfinal, Greenville, S.C.
7:30 p.m.
ACCN — Atlantic Coast Tournament: TBD, Quarterfinal, Duluth, Ga.
8:30 p.m.
SECN — Southeastern Tournament: TBD, Quarterfinal, Greenville, S.C.
COLLEGE LACROSSE (WOMEN’S)
5 p.m.
ACCN — Virginia Tech at Syracuse
GOLF
5:30 a.m.
GOLF — DP World Tour: Joburg Open, Second Round, Houghton GC, Johannesburg, South Africa
10 a.m.
GOLF — PGA Tour: Puerto Rico Open, Second Round, Grand Reserve Golf Club, Rio Grande, Puerto Rico
2 p.m.
GOLF — PGA Tour: Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard, Second Round, Arnold Palmer’s Bay Hill Club & Lodge, Orlando, Fla.
7 p.m.
GOLF — PGA Tour Champions: James Hardie Pro Football Hall of Fame invitational, First Round, The Old Course at Broken Sound Club, Boca Raton, Fla. (Taped)
11 p.m.
GOLF — LPGA Tour: Blue Bay LPGA, Third Round, Jian Lake Blue Bay Golf Course, Hainan, China
5:30 a.m. (Saturday)
GOLF — DP World Tour: Joburg Open, Third Round, Houghton GC, Johannesburg, South Africa
NBA BASKETBALL
7:10 p.m.
ESPN — Dallas at Boston
9:35 p.m.
ESPN — L.A. Clippers at San Antonio